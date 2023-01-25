Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Voice Over Artists Announced for IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD

Twelve voice-over artists, a mix of actors, impressionists and comedians have been announced

Jan. 25, 2023  
Voice Over Artists Announced for IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD

Twelve voice-over artists, a mix of actors, impressionists and comedians have just started work on recording voices for over one hundred Spitting Image characters for the World Premiere of the stage show, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which previews at Birmingham Rep from 1 February.

They are: Al Murray (The Royal Variety Performance, Al Murray's Happy Hour, Why Does Everyone Hate the English? We Have Ways of Making You Talk), Debra Stephenson (The Impressions Show, Dead Ringers, Rich Hall's Election Breakdown, Newzoids, Coronation Street and Bad Girls), Jess Robinson (Spitting Image, The Last Leg, Stars in Their Ears, and The Rise and Fall of Little Voice and Britain's Got Talent, Jojo Lin (Spitting Image Puppeteer), Jason Forbes (The Tracy Ullman Show, The Mash Report and Horrible Histories: The Movie and Borg Mcenroe), Josh Berry (Josh Berry's Fake News, NewsJack, Dead Ringers, The Tracey Ullman Show and The Michael McIntyre Show), Kathryn Drysdale (Bridgerton, Meghan Markle in The Windsors, Christmas on Mistletoe Farm, The Bubble, The Queen and I and Plebs), Lorna Laidlaw (Mrs Tembe in Doctors, Aggie in Coronation Street, Getting It Straight and A Midsummer Night's Dream for Birmingham Rep), Luke Kempner (Spitting Image, Steph's Packed Lunch, The Last Leg, Stand-up Sketch Show and The Imitation Game) Matt Forde (Spitting Image, Unspun with Matt Forde, The Royal Variety Performance, Have I Got News for You, The Political Party podcast and British Scandal) Ronan Summers (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Krays: Code of Silence, Doctor Who and Episodes) and Shri Patel (Rishi Sunak in This England, Emmerdale and Pennyworth).

With a creative team that includes original Spitting Image co-creator, Roger Law, alongside a comedy tour de force writing team of Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World promises to be the unmissable, laugh-out-loud show to kick-start 2023.

World famous celebrities will be thrown together as Tom Cruise is tasked by King Charles with saving Great Britain. Greta Thunberg duets with Stormzy as Putin and Xi watch on from their premium seats in the stalls. Have they just come out for a night on the town? Or will they wipe out all of civilisation? A show simultaneously inspired and appalled by real events.

Director Sean Foley said: 'Trying to develop a satirical comedy based on the shifting politics of today has been the original fool's errand: we've already thrown away 3 entire scripts - and several famous puppets aren't even going to make their stage debuts anymore... But the sheer joy of casting Tom Cruise alongside King Charles, Greta Thunberg, RuPaul, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has made up for it. To be premiering this theatrical extravaganza in Birmingham, the home of the original ground-breaking television series, is a wonderful thrill.'

The BAFTA and Emmy award-winning satirical Spitting Image television series originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996, and was watched by over 15 million viewers. It recently made a popular return to TV on BritBox, where across official social media channels, Spitting Imagecontent has been hugely popular with over 200 million views globally, three number 1 trending videos on YouTube and achieved critical praise across the political divide. Three one-off specials for ITV have also seen huge success on terrestrial television: with a 4.4 million audience achieving ITV's highest Saturday night ratings at that time in four years.

Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, Live on Stage is presented by Avalon and Birmingham Rep. the show runs from 1 February - 11 March at Birmingham Rep.




Metal Rabbit Presents THE MISANDRIST​​​​​​​ By Lisa Carroll Photo
Metal Rabbit Presents THE MISANDRIST​​​​​​​ By Lisa Carroll
Metal Rabbit productions has announced the debut run of 'The Misandrist' a penetrating new play by Lisa Carroll (writer of the 'intoxicating to watch' Cuckoo, Soho Theatre) which will run at the Arcola Theatre from Thurs 10th May – 10th June 2023.
Photos: DIRTY DANCING Returns to the West End Photo
Photos: DIRTY DANCING Returns to the West End
Get a first look at photos of Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage, which has returned to the Dominion Theatre for another season following its record-breaking one in Spring 2022.
Review: ALL IN GOOD TIME, VAULT Festival Photo
Review: ALL IN GOOD TIME, VAULT Festival
All In Good Time is, to quote the show’s site, “a show about ADHD and time travel, complete with dodos, disco balls and ducks and whatever else we have time for” created by the Not-God Complex. The show itself aims to tell a story of time from a neurodivergent perspective, particularly focusing on ADHD through the trope of time travel.
Review: THE NATURE OF FORGETTING, Shoreditch Town Hall Photo
Review: THE NATURE OF FORGETTING, Shoreditch Town Hall
Part of this year’s London International Mime Festival, The Nature of Forgetting from Theatre Re dynamically tackles the topic of memory and what we do – and don’t – recall.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Tickets from £48 for MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate FactoryTickets from £48 for MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate Factory
January 24, 2023

In this richly spare, wondrous play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits — if any — of what technology can replace.
Jordan Gray Named Comedy Breakthrough Star Award WinnerJordan Gray Named Comedy Breakthrough Star Award Winner
January 24, 2023

Critically-acclaimed comedian and singer Jordan Gray has been named as one of the recipients of the Comedy Breakthrough Star Award in The National Comedy Awards 2023.
BECTU Launch New Pay Guidance for Professionals on UK Touring ProductionsBECTU Launch New Pay Guidance for Professionals on UK Touring Productions
January 23, 2023

Bectu, the union for the creative industries, has launched new pay guidance for professionals working on UK touring theatre productions.
WEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 DatesWEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 Dates
January 23, 2023

West End LIVE has revealed the dates for this year's event.  The event will return on 17 and 18 June for its annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Co-organised by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005, hotly anticipated by theatre fans UK-wide and even further afield.
Show of the Week: Special Prices on ORLANDOShow of the Week: Special Prices on ORLANDO
January 23, 2023

Show of the Week: Tickets from £30 for Orlando-book by 29 January
share