UK Theatre & SOLT Issue Statement in Response to Arts Council Funding Announcements
Hannah Essex appealed to the government to extend the higher rate of Theatre Tax Relief and a return to 5% VAT on tickets demand
Hannah Essex, co-CEO of SOLT and UK Theatre, has issued an official statement in response to the Arts Council England funding announcements today (4 November).
One Twitter, Essex stated: 'For many theatre organisations, today's offer of Arts Council England funding will be greatly welcomed: it will offer creative opportunity and business security within an incredibly challenging economic environment.
However, for many, today's unwelcome news that they will not be offered funding, or offered less funding than hoped, will be incredibly challenging. Those organisations will be faced with some very tough decisions in the coming months. As theatres face a gruelling winter and crippling energy bills, even those who do receive funding won't be able to achieve what they have in the past - creatively and as civic centres within their communities.
Arts Council England funding is an investment in a growing sector. We must not underestimate the strength of the theatre sector as an entrepreneurial and economic driver, locally, nationally and internationally. Independent economic modelling undertaken in 2021 revealed that, with the right fiscal incentives, by 2025, the UK's Creative & Cultural Industries of which theatre is an integral part - could contribute £132.1 billion in GVA - more than the financial services, insurance and pension industries combined.
Following the decisions announced today, SOLT and UK Theatre look forward to working with the UK Government and other partners to find ways to ensure theatre organisations - both Arts Council funded and commercial - can continue to contribute to our economic, social and cultural prosperity. We would urge the Government in the short term to utilise fiscal incentives, such as extending the higher rate of Theatre Tax Relief to stimulate supply, and a return to 5% VAT on tickets to stimulate demand to ensure that as many theatres as possible can continue to thrive.'
From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan
Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)
November 3, 2022
Like Wilde, Denzel Westley-Sanderson, winner of the RTST Sir Peter Hall Award for young directors, pushes boundaries and brings fresh ideas to the social comedy: an all-black cast, a drag queen as Lady Bracknell and a lesbian twist.
The V&A Announces RE:PLAY to Celebrate 30 Years of the National Video Archive of Performance
November 3, 2022
To celebrate 30 years of the Victoria & Albert's National Video Archive of Performance, the museum is holding a weekend of free screenings from 26-27 November.
Simon Webb announced as BBC's First Head of Orchestras and Choirs
November 3, 2022
Simon has been Director of the BBC Philharmonic since 2014 and has substantial experience working in management and leadership roles across the UK’s orchestras, including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, where he was elected chair of the board of directors for four years, and also the CBSO, where he served as Director of Orchestral Management.
Full Cast Announced for SONS OF THE PROPHET at Hampstead Theatre
November 3, 2022
Following the sell-out hit, The Humans, Stephen Karam returns to Hampstead Theatre with the European premiere of his award-winning comedy, Sons of the Prophet, from 2 December to 14 January.
Susie McCabe Takes FEMME FATALITY on Tour
November 3, 2022
Following a successful and critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival, Susie McCabe is taking her show Femme Fatality on tour.