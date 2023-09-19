Tickets from £25 for WISHMAS: A FANTASTICAL CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

Book by 2 October for the fully immersive winter-time experience.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Tickets from £25 for WISHMAS: A FANTASTICAL CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

Tickets from £25 for Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure

Ever wondered where all of your wishes go? For as long as there have been wishes, there has been Wishmas, an enchanted world where wishes take flight. 

For those who believe, the portal to Wishmas opens its doors for a twinkle in time during the most magical season: Christmas. 

Wishmas is a fully immersive winter-time experience for all the family. Join us to discover magical realms and meet out of this world characters. See first hand what happens to your wonderful wishes as you follow them on their magical journey to the heart of Wishmas.

Offers and Validity: 

Was £35 - Now £25
Was £47 - Now £35
Was £59 - Now £45
Was £71 - Now £55

Valid on all performances from 14 November 2023 - 10 December 2023.

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure is at The Old Bauble Factory from 14 November 2023 - 7 January 2024




