Theatre Support Fund+ Raises £125,000 For Charities And Counting

Theatre Support Fund+ has raised £125,000 for charities and counting.

Since the launch 4 weeks ago the project has reached its first Milestone by raising £125,000 for charity. The fund has received over 7500 orders and have shipped to 42 countries across the globe. The orders are being packed daily by a team of volunteers from within the West End theatre community.

The proceeds from the project will be split between Acting for Others, the Fleabag Support Fund who are providing financial aid to people working in the theatre industry who are experiencing hardship as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, as well as the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

As lockdown measures are loosened across the UK today it is important to remember that the Theatre Industry will likely be one of the later sectors to resume so continuing with the fund-raising is as important as ever.

The T-Shirts continue to be available via the website www.theatresupportfund.co.uk priced at £16.50 each inc. VAT.

Statement from organisers Damien Stanton and Chris Marcus, "The Response to the project so far has been incredible. It's heartwarming to see the support towards the theatre industry and the people who work within it. We're receiving messages every day from people expressing how much they're missing being able to go to the theatre. By buying a t-shirt they're hoping to give something back to the industry they love so much."

About the project

The project has been established and is being run by 2 friends, Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton. Chris jointly runs 'MarcusHall Props' a Props Supervising and prop making company which works on many shows in the West End. Damien works both as an Assistant Stage Manager and a freelance Graphic Designer.

The Theatre Support Fund & 'The Show Must Go On' t-shirt have been created in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic which saw theatres across the UK being closed and caused disruption to the lives of thousands of people working in the theatre industry.

The shirt design is an amalgamation of the world famous branding of 16 of the biggest musicals in the West End. We created a unique item with all of these shows side by side, in unity, longing for a time when 'the show can go on' again.

The shows taking part in the project are:

Tina, The Tina Turner Musical

Dear Evan Hansen

Everyone's Talking about Jamie

Six The Musical

Hamilton

The Book of Mormon

Wicked

Matilda The Musical

& Juliet

Les Miserables

The Prince of Egypt

The Lion King

Come From Away

The Phantom of the Opera

Mary Poppins

Mamma Mia!

