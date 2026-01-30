Photos: WEIRD World Premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look at production photos of Weird, an electrifying pop-powered musical reimagining Shakespeare’s classic tragedy Macbeth, as it makes its World Premiere at Newcastle Theatre Royal. Weird has a limited run from Wednesday 28 – Saturday 31 January 2026.

Written by Nick Butcher, Kerri Watt and Fraser Watt, Weird combines witchcraft, mischief and mayhem, with a soundtrack of newly created pop anthems, telling the dramatic tale of the Scottish king through the eyes of three witches.

Playing the roles of the three witches are Gabriela Benedetti (Evita; Hamilton) as Phoenix, Hope Dawe (Burlesque the Musical; Grease (UK & Ireland Tour)) as Luna and Kingsley Morton (Heathers the Musical; The Addams Family) as Angelique.

Completing the company are Scarlet Bilham (Morning; A Son of Rambo) as Lady Macbeth, Elliott Evans (Back to the Future) as Banquo, Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell; HAIR) as King Duncan and Macduff and Dean John Wilson (The King & I; Sister Act the Musical; Aladdin) as Macbeth.

The show is directed by West End and Broadway director, Tim Jackson (Two Strangers Carry a Cake (Across New York); The Parent Agency), with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (42 Balloons; Starter for Ten).

Completing the creative team is Set Designer Andrew Exeter (The Creakers; Oscar at the Crown); Costume Designer Gabriella Slade (Starlight Express - Olivier Award winner; SIX – Tony Award winner); Lighting Designer Howard Hudson (Starlight Express; Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 – Olivier Award nominations 2025); Sound Designer Paul Gatehouse (Mary Poppins; SIX); and Orchestrator, Musical Supervisor and Co-Arranger Joe Beighton (Six the Musical; 42 Balloons).

Nick Butcher, and siblings Kerri Watt & Fraser Watt, are award-winning songwriters and chart-topping artists at the heart of modern musical storytelling. Their work spans music, theatre, and film, garnering 20+ million streams with their ability to write, record and produce their work to create a unique theatrical pop sound, breathing new life into what theatrical storytelling can be.

Separately, Nick, Kerri & Fraser each enjoy success in their independent ventures. Nick is an Emmy and Olivier Award-nominated songwriter, best known for writing the West End smash hit musical, The Little Big Things.

Kerri Watt, a Top 10 artist and songwriter, has enjoyed commercial success with music placements across television and radio as well as live performances at Glastonbury, Hyde Park and The Royal Albert Hall. Fraser Watt, a Berklee College of Music graduate, is a sought-after writer and producer who has worked with Dolly Parton, dearALICE and media giants like ESPN, Samsung and Universal.

As part of the run in Newcastle, more than 5,000 schoolchildren from across the North East are being given the opportunity to be the first in the world to see the brand-new musical this week, thanks to a collaboration between producer Michael Harrison and Newcastle Theatre Royal.

As part of an initiative to provide more pathways for young people to be able to access live theatre, Michael and the theatre have joined forces to completely waive ticket prices for schoolchildren from across the region to be able to attend free of charge.

Michael Harrison is widely considered as one of the industry’s leading theatre producers. Last October, in association with Cameron Mackintosh, he opened Miss Saigon - a new production of Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical – with a three-week run at Newcastle Theatre Royal, followed by a major UK and Ireland tour.

Michael’s other theatre productions include last year’s sold-out production of Evita at The London Palladium, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Sunset Boulevard, The Wizard of Oz; Hello, Dolly!; Titanique, Starlight Express and this summer’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar at The London Palladium.

Michael has a long association with the iconic Grey Street venue and has chosen his hometown theatre for the world premiere of Weird.