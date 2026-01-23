ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Stars to Mark 50th Anniversary with UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members, Barry Bostwick (the iconic Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (the effervescent Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (the incomparable Magenta), visiting 13 cities across the UK and appearing together for the time first time in The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour.



Audiences in each city will have an opportunity to meet the stars from the movie; participate in a costume contest; and interact with a live performance by a local Shadow Cast who will perform key scenes from the movie ‘live' on stage while the full un-edited film is shown behind them. An audience participation prop bag is included with every ticket for use throughout the show.



The tour launches at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall on Friday 19 April, then Connexin Live Hull (Sunday 12 April), Leicester De Montfort Hall (Thursday 16 April), Brighton Dome (Friday 17 April), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (Saturday 18 April), London Dominion Theatre (Sunday 19 April), Sheffield City Hall (Saturday 25 April), York Barbican (Sunday 26 April), Bristol Beacon (Tuesday 28 April, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (Wednesday 29 April) Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre (Thursday 30 April), Birmingham Symphony Hall (Friday 1 May), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (Sunday 3 May).



The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favourite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien. The film has become the longest-running theatrical release in the world.



Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick, Campbell and Quinn. Meet & Greet package includes a special V.I.P. laminate, autographed photo or personal item, and picture with all three stars on your own camera.

