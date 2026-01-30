Photos: LARK RISE TO CANDLEFORD Cast in Rehearsals

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake are presenting Lark Rise to Candleford, written by Tamsin Kennard and based on the book by Flora Thompson. See rehearsal photos here!

This brand-new co-production from the Watermill Theatre and Theatre by the Lake, in association with Hammerpuzzle Theatre Company, plays at the Watermill Theatre from Friday 6 February – Saturday 14 March, with a national press night on Tuesday 10 February at 7pm. It then transfers to the Theatre by the Lake from Thursday 26 March – Saturday 18 April, with a press night on Friday 27 March at 7.30pm.

This is a memory. It’s also a story. The story of a girl called Laura. Surrounded by golden fields and tinkling brooks, time trickles in the hamlet of Lark Rise. A home, for Laura and her loving family, in their snug, thatched cottage. But, with the gentle rhythm of the changing seasons, her heart yearns for something else, something more. When the long-promised trip over to Candleford finally comes, Laura discovers a world beyond Lark Rise, beyond the pages of her beloved books. A world which moves to a different beat, full of new characters and new opportunities. Striving to find her place, to rewrite her future, a new chapter for Laura begins. Woven together with original music performed by an ensemble cast, this new version of Lark Rise to Candleford tells a story of cherished memories, finding your wings and the threads that bind us to home. Lark Rise to Candleford has been written and composed by Tamsin Kennard, with direction from Bryn Holding. Anna Kelsey will provide set and costume design, lighting design by Jane Lalljee, sound designer will be Anna Short, movement direction by Patsy Browne-Hope and Jason Addison will be associate lighting designer and programmer. The stage management team will be Cat Pewsey, CSM for the Watermill Theatre, Sophie Acreman, CM for Theatre by the Lake, and Andrea Claire, DSM. Casting by Cydney Beech and Claire Dunk. Photo credit: Pamela Raith

The cast

Jessica Temple

Bryn Holding

Alex Wilson, Zrey Sholapurkar, Jessica Temple and Rosalind Ford

Alex Wilson, Rosalind Steele and Christopher Glover