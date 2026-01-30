Photos: THE RAT TRAP At Park Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Park Theatre will present a centenary reimagining of Noël Coward’s The Rat Trap in 2026. The production is reimagined by Bill Rosenfield and directed by Kirsty Patrick Ward. The cast includes Ewan Miller, Lily Nichol, Angela Sims, Daniel Abbott, Gina Bramhill, Zoe Goriely, and Ailsa Joy. Check out photos of the production.

The production will run from January 28 through March 14, 2026, with a press night scheduled for Monday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. Additional performances have been added on March 2 and March 9 at 7:30 p.m.

The cast includes Daniel Abbott as Edmund Crowe, Gina Bramhill as Olive Lloyd-Kennedy, Zoe Goriely as Ruby Raymond, Ailsa Joy as Naomi Frith-Bassington, Ewan Miller as Keld Maxwell, Lily Nichol as Sheila Brandreth, and Angela Sims as Burrage. Miller, Nichol, and Sims were previously announced, with the remaining cast confirmed alongside the release of production imagery.

The creative team features Kirsty Patrick Ward as director, with design by Libby Watson, lighting design by Jamie Platt, sound design and composition by Ed Lewis, movement direction by Ingrid Mackinnon, and fight direction by Claire Llewellyn for Rc-Annie, who completes the creative team.

Set in 1920s Belgravia, The Rat Trap follows Sheila, a successful novelist, and her husband Keld, an aspiring playwright, as they navigate ambition, professional jealousy, and the strain success places on their marriage. As Keld’s career accelerates and Sheila’s falters, an affair and competing egos begin to unravel their relationship.

Written by Noël Coward and first staged in 1926, The Rat Trap is the playwright’s debut work. The 2026 production marks the centenary of the play and represents a revised version by Bill Rosenfield, presented by Troupe following its recent production of The Forsyte Saga Parts 1 and 2, which is currently playing at the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Photo Credit: Mitzi de Margary



Zoe Goriely, Ewan Miller

Lily Nichol, Ewan Miller

Lily Nichol, Ewan Miller

Lily Nichol

Gina Bramhill, Lily Nichol

Gina Bramhill

Ewan Miller

Angela Sims, Lily Nichol

Alisa Joy and Daniel Abbot