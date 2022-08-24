Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Bread & Roses Theatre Announces the Clapham Fringe Festival 2022

The festival runs 22 September - 9 October 2022.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham, has announced the full program of productions for the 2022 Clapham Fringe Festival.

With an eclectic, vibrant mix of early career producers, touring productions, stand up comedy and genre-bending new work, the festival promises to have something for all tastes. Asking bold questions, alongside more light-hearted material, the festival is a greatly varied curation of pieces, which complement each other in the breadth and variety of voices given a platform by the Off West End Award winning theatre.

Highlights include, The Bread & Roses Theatre Company's much loved scratch and work-in-progress night 'The Platform' (22nd - 24th Sept), well known in the Off West End community as a hotbed of new voices and a hugely dynamic engine room for work to go from the development stage into the main programme and beyond. Evan Reynolds' new play 'BoyBi' (9th October) goes from page to stage for the very first time as part of the festival, having been developed as part of The Bread & Roses' Writer's Circle earlier this year.

Other highlights include Expial Atrocious' 'BUTCHERED' (24th & 25th Sept), a blood-thirsty absurdist drama about challenging tradition, with dynamic choreography, abstract language, and an original soundtrack, and 'Goodbye '89' (2nd - 4th October),a love letter to the pioneering activists of the '80s from By the Balls Theatre Company.

With groundbreaking new theatre, stand-up comedy and The Bread & Roses Pub's vibrant new music scene just downstairs from the theatre, the Clapham Fringe Festival promises to bring the very best of Off West End entertainment to the fore in the much-loved venue.

"We're so excited for Clapham Fringe 2022, it's shaping up to be one of the most promising years yet! With the return of The Platform after 2 long years and 42 new shows across 3 weeks, the Clapham Fringe is a celebration of emerging and established artists - so those near and far come along, there's something for everyone!"

Velenzia Spearpoint, Artistic Director & Rebecca Pryle, Managing Director

The Festival is curated and produced by the The Bread & Roses Theatre, led by Managing Director Rebecca Pryle, Artistic Director Velenzia Spearpoint and Associate Producer Alexander Knott.

The festival runs 22 September - 9 October 2022. Full festival line-up: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192906®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.claphamfringe.com%2Fwhats-on.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





