The Beanie Hat Ian McKellen Wears in Each Performance of HAMLET Will Be Auctioned

The beanie hat Ian McKellen wears in each performance of 'Hamlet' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival will be auctioned after the show to support a bursary fund bearing his name to help future young dance students at Edinburgh Festival Ballet School.

Ian McKellen and dancer Johan Christiansen who will share the role of Hamlet

Director and choreographer Peter Schaufuss said: "This is an incredible generous legacy gift from Ian to the youngsters of Scotland. Long after the Fringe has ended, his generosity with ensure that young up and coming dancers will benefit for years to come.

We are also thrilled that Ian has agreed to meet the public and answer questions about his incredible career over seven decades at eight Q & A events following performances of 'Hamlet'.

The Q & A events will take place on August 3, 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 & 24 at 'The Hamlet After Party' in the Lower Hall, Saint Stephens, 105 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AB.

'The Hamlet After Party' is a cabaret-style show with the famous musical entertainer Richard Lewis and cast members from the 'Hamlet' company.

During each aftershow event, Ian's Hamlet beanie hat worn at that day's performance will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Tickets for 'Hamlet Aftershow' cost £16.50 each (£15.00 + £1.50 booking fee) and are available on this link: https://www.citizenticket.co.uk/events/edinburgh-festival-ballet/the-hamlet-afterparty/

In his long and distinguished career, Ian McKellen has played Hamlet twice, in productions 50 years apart. In 1971 he took the rôle on tour and in the West End and then last year, aged 81, he revisited it in an age, colour, and gender-blind production at the Theatre Royal, Windsor.

Now Ian returns to 'Hamlet' in a world première at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, performing with the Edinburgh Festival Ballet Company.

Several performances are already sold out - it is one of the hottest tickets in the 3000-strong Fringe line up.

Ian - performing Hamlet's famous speeches, soliloquies and more - will share the rôle of Hamlet with lead dancer Johan Christiansen, and will be on stage throughout the 75-minute production.

McKellen says: "At a crucial moment in 'Hamlet', Shakespeare describes in detail a dance, performed by the actors touring through Elsinore. Hamlet says: 'What a piece of work is a man... how infinite in faculties, in form and moving, how express and admirable in action.' The same could be said of Peter Schaufuss and his company of wonderful dancers. It's inspiring to watch them and work with them."

Also performing at every performance will be Luke Schaufuss, Stefan Wise and artists from the Edinburgh Festival Ballet.

Creative team: Director and choreographer Peter Schaufuss. Original music composed by Ethan Lewis Maltby.

This production of 'Hamlet' will launch the 400-seat Ashton Hall at Saint Stephens Edinburgh, a new performance venue in the Scottish capital named after the famous choreographer, the late Sir Frederick Ashton

Edinburgh Festival Ballet School started in September 2019. Founded by internationally-renowned dancer and director Peter Schaufuss, the school provides world-class training for those looking to pursue a professional career in dance. Using his unrivalled experience and knowledge of the industry, Schaufuss himself has written course content designed to challenge students and propel them towards a successful career in ballet. On completion of three years' training at Edinburgh Festival Ballet School, graduates will be presented with an SQA Higher National Diploma (Professional Dance Performance) & Peter Schaufuss Diploma.

Schaufuss is the founder of The English National Ballet School who, in a stellar career, has performed and directed all over the world with leading companies including the Kirov Ballet, the Paris Opera Ballet, the Royal Ballet and the New York City Ballet.

Darcey Bussell DBE became the patron of the school in 2020.