THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Returns to London in August

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe which this year celebrates the 75th Anniversary of the publication of C.S. Lewis novel, returns to the Capital for a Summer Season at Sadler's Wells from 20 August to 7 September 2025, with a press night on Thursday 21 August.

This stunning show, which comes to London as part of its successful tour of the UK and Ireland, will be celebrating its return to the City by taking part in The Society of London Theatre's hugely successful Kids Week initiative which began this week.

For selected performances, a child aged 17 and under goes free when accompanied by an adult paying full price. Plus, an additional two children can attend at half pirce.

The Award-winning Katy Stephens plays The White Witch. Katy's extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare's Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company with whom she is an Associate Artist. Katy was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for the RSC's Histories Cycle where her roles included Joan of Arc and Margaret of Anjou. Katy will also play Mrs Macready.

The Pevensies are played by Joanna Adaran as Susan, Jesse Dunbar as Peter, Kudzai Mangome as Lucy and Bunmi Osadolor as Edmund.

The cast is completed by: Elliot Clay (Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers (Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin) Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing) Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger), Joe Keenan (Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel), Oliver Magor (Onstage Swing), JB Maya (Onstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Onstage Swing), Alfie Richards (Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger), Marc Serratosa (Onstage Swing), Kraig Thornber (The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl), Ed Thorpe (Mr Beaver), Rhodri Watkins (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) and Shane Anthony Whiteley (Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) and Stanton Wright as Aslan.

C.S. Lewis' book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis' iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

Producer Chris Harper said: ‘We are delighted to welcome children and adults alike on this spectacular journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis' novel with this production.'

Director Michael Fentiman added: ‘Our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers, It is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.'

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway land where they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson. The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali' Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Original Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Original Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Fight Director is Jonathan Holby, the Illusionist is Chris Fisher, the Musical Director is Ben Goddard, the Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz. The Associate Director is Pip Minnithorpe, the Associate Lighting Designer is Emily Irish, the Associate Direcor and Associate Puppetry Director is Oliver Grant, Associate Magic and Illusions is by Spooky Nyman, the Associate Fight Director is Owain Gwynn, the Associate Movement Director is Jasmin Colangelo, the Production Manager is Phoebe Bath and the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is currently at the King's Theatre Glasgow, and will travel to His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen, Eden Court Highlands Inverness, Norwich Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Milton Keynes Theatre, Winter Gardens Blackpool, Venue Cymru Llandudno, Congress Theatre Eastbourne, Bristol Hippodrome, Alhambra Theatre Bradford, Sadlers Wells Theatre London, Hull New Theatre, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton, Nottingham Theatre Royal, Sunderland Empire, the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Plymouth Theatre Royal and The Lowry, Salford.

