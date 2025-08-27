Photos: THE LION THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE Meets With Sacred Choir

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Harper Productions, producers of the acclaimed stage production of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and London’s Kingdom Choir Foundation, a charity which aims to transform young lives through the power of music joined forces to celebrate the show’s summer season at Sadler’s Wells, which is running until Saturday 6 September. See photos here!

The multi award-winning Karen Gibson MBE, who is the conductor and founder of Kingdom Choir, who were made famous with their Gospel Performance of ‘Stand by Me’ at The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ Royal Wedding organised the visit. She is also one of the founders and organisers of the Kingdom Choir Foundation https://tkcfoundation.org/ that supports diverse communities across the UK and beyond through music.

Young people who belong to Sacred Choir from Twyford Church of England School in Ealing came to Sadlers Wells Theatre as guests of the producers to watch the show in rehearsal last week and sang a new composition called ‘Hear Me When I Cry’ to the talented cast of actor musicians who bring C.S. Lewis’ beautiful story to life on stage every night.

The exciting partnership between Chris Harper Productions and London’s Kingdom Choir will continue with the CHP’s next two West End shows – Othello starring David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and the West End transfer of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, adapted from Rachel Joyce’s best-selling book with music and lyrics by Passenger. Further details about the partnership will be released at a later date.