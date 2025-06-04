THAT BASTARD PUCCINI! Premieres At Park Theatre This Summer

Running from 10 July to 9 August 2025.
A fierce artistic rivalry takes center stage this summer as That Bastard, Puccini! makes its world premiere at London’s Park Theatre. Running from 10 July to 9 August 2025, James Inverne’s new comedy-drama dives into the explosive true story behind one of opera’s most notorious showdowns—when Giacomo Puccini and Ruggero Leoncavallo raced to claim La Bohème as their own.
Directed by acclaimed opera and theatre director Daniel Slater, the play explores the tension, ambition, and behind-the-scenes maneuvering of two composers battling for legacy in 1893 Italy. As Puccini edges toward national stardom, both men push the boundaries of creativity and competition in a race that would change the operatic world.
The production features set and costume design by Carly Brownbridge, lighting by Katy Morison, and sound design by Yvonne Gilbert. Inverne, a former editor of Gramophone and playwright of A Walk With Mr. Heifetz, wrote the play in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns as a reflection on the human cost—and power—of creativity.
Supported by The Svetlanov Legacy Charity, the production also underscores a commitment to arts education and the nurturing of emerging musical talent.
Park Theatre, 13 Clifton Terrace, London, N4 3JP
Thursday 10 July – Saturday 9 August 2025
Press Night: Tuesday 15 July at 7:30pm
Running time: 100 minutes (including interval)
Recommended age: 14+ (strong language)
Tickets from £16–£28: parktheatre.co.uk
