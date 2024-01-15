Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

Show of the Week: Save up to 51% on The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed! 

As news spreads of a murder in London, a group of seven strangers find themselves snowed in at a stately countryside guesthouse. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst! One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim? Can you solve the mystery before another “mouse” goes SNAP? 

For almost 70 years, The Mousetrap has kept millions of people from every corner of the globe on the edge of their seats. HAVE YOUDUNNIT?

Offers and Validity:

Monday
Was £48 - Now £25
Was £63 - Now £35
Was £81 - Now £40
Was £102 - Now £55

Tuesday - Thursday
Was £42 - Now £25 
Was £60 - Now £35 
Was £75 - Now £40 
Was £95 - Now £50

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday from 15 January 2024 - 28 March 2024.
(Excl. w/c 12 February 2024 and Friday and Saturdays) 




Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY Photo
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released new behind-the-scenes images for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey. Check them out here!

Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAULS DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD Photo
Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD

Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World Season 2. The show returns on February 9th on WOW Presents Plus.

Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum Photo
Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum

Fresh from no fewer than 40 performances of Wayne Eagling’s Nutcracker (a production which now seems to thankfully be going into retirement) English National Ballet, are back less than a week later to round off their Coliseum season, this time it’s Mary Skeaping’s Giselle which they last performed seven years ago. 

Review: ELEKTRA, Royal Opera House Photo
Review: ELEKTRA, Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House’s new production of Elektra could do with an extra pinch of Saltburn-esque depravity.

