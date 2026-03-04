English National Opera to Premiere ANGEL'S BONE by Du Yun This May

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

English National Opera has announced that Du Yun's Pulitzer Prize-winning opera Angel's Bone will open at the London Coliseum in October, following its UK premiere in Greater Manchester in May, marking a bold expression of ENO's dual-centre model. Angel's Bone opens at Aviva Studios, Manchester, home of Factory International, on 12 May 2026 before arriving at the London Coliseum on 16 October 2026. ENO's hugely successful Under 21s scheme continues, offering free opera tickets to all ENO performances at the London Coliseum and at partnering venues in Greater Manchester.

Angel's Bone tells the story of Mr and Mrs X.E., a desperate couple longing for a better life who discover two wounded angels in their garden. They set out to nurse them back to health, but what begins as an act of apparent compassion quickly spirals into a disturbing portrait of greed and exploitation, and an unflinching take on human trafficking and modern-day slavery.

Composer, performance artist and activist Du Yun's electrifying score fuses medieval polyphony, punk, electronics, chamber music and cabaret creating a unique and vital sonic world. With a libretto by playwright and filmmaker Royce Vavrek, Angel's Bone was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2017 following its acclaimed world premiere in New York and is recognised as one of the most significant operatic works of the past decade.

Multi-award-winning theatre and opera director Kip Williams makes his UK opera debut. He is joined by Tony and Olivier Award-winning designer Marg Horwell, continuing their long-term creative collaboration, with recent shows including the current production of Dracula starring Cynthia Erivo at the Noel Coward Theatre, The Maids at Donmar Warehouse, and The Picture of Dorian Gray in the West End and on Broadway. Completing the creative team is Jack Knowles as Lighting Designer, Ash J Woodward as Video Designer, and Dominic Bilkey and Joseph Reiser as Co-Sound Designers.

Internationally renowned conductor Baldur Brönniman, who trained at Manchester's Royal Northern College of Music and is deeply committed to making classical music relevant in the 21st century, leads the performances.

The UK premiere in Greater Manchester is presented in collaboration with Factory International and the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, with the London performances performed by the Orchestra of ENO. Manchester-based vocal ensemble Kantos Chamber Choir – renowned for their distinctive sound – will appear in both runs as a guest choir. Each production will be shaped by the venue in which it is performed, creating two distinct experiences for audiences in Greater Manchester and London.

In the role of Mrs X.E. is Scottish mezzo-soprano and singing actress Allison Cook. Cook has secured a reputation for her stand-out performances within the contemporary repertoire, and she makes a welcome return to ENO following her critically acclaimed performance as Judith in Duke Bluebeard's Castle (2024). Performing as her husband, Mr X.E., is British baritone Rodney Earl Clarke who is often recognised for his versatility in performance. Clarke has extensive experience on stage, with his musical repertoire spanning opera and musical theatre.

The role of Girl Angel is performed by Swedish cross-genre musician and voice actress Mariam Wallentin, making her ENO debut. Best known as one half of the acclaimed duo Wildbirds & Peacedrums, her work spans experimental opera, including The Wasp Factory at the Royal Opera House's Linbury Theatre. Scottish tenor Matthew McKinney performs the role of Boy Angel. Winner of the 2024 Kathleen Ferrier Awards, he's currently a 2025 Jerwood Young Artist with Glyndebourne. They will be joined by Hong Kong countertenor Keith Pun as Male Soprano.

Alongside the production, ENO and Factory International will work together to extend Factory Academy's vocational training offer into opera, with a particular focus on technical and backstage roles. From spring 2026, Factory Academy trainees will be offered paid placements on Angel's Bone, creating new pathways into opera production for people living in Greater Manchester, particularly those from backgrounds underrepresented in the arts.

Sitting at the heart of ENO's dual-centre model, this skills development work reflects the company's commitment to presenting world-class opera while nurturing talent and widening access to the artform within the communities it serves.

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director, English National Opera, said: “Bringing Angel's Bone to the UK for the first time, premiering in Greater Manchester before coming to London, signals a defining moment for English National Opera. Created across two places and powered by deep collaboration, this production connects exceptional artists and partners while opening our doors to broader audiences than ever before.

“Realising work at this scale in two locations allows us to think differently about how opera is made and shared. It's about far more than geography – it's about generating new energy around opera, expanding opportunity and ensuring the artform remains a vital force within the national cultural landscape.”

John McGrath, Artistic Director and Chief Executive, Factory International, said: “We're delighted to be partnering with English National Opera on the UK premiere of this extraordinary work by one of today's most exciting composers. I am particularly thrilled that this partnership will see us offer training and paid placements in opera production to a diverse group of Manchester residents through our Factory Academy initiative. Collaborations like this demonstrate what is possible when organisations work together with vision and ambition.”

Kip Williams, Director, said: “Angel's Bone is an opera of extraordinary power and revelation – it is as inventive and unique in its form as it is unflinching and urgent in the issues it speaks to. It is an honour to be bringing this work to life for its UK premiere, alongside an extraordinary creative team, a phenomenal cast and the brilliant people at ENO and Factory International. It is also a thrill to be staging this work across two incredible spaces - Aviva Studios and the London Coliseum - a challenge that has allowed my team and I to imagine this opera in radical and distinctive ways for each city, ways that we hope will both thrill and move audiences.”

Adam Szabo, Director, BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, said: “Following the hugely successful performance of Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk at the 2025 BBC Proms, we are proud to continue our partnership with the English National Opera in Greater Manchester with Angel's Bone. Bringing this production to life with ENO, Factory International and the Kantos Chamber Choir reflects the strength of creative collaboration taking shape in Greater Manchester, creating performances of real scale and impact that are rooted in the city and reach far beyond it. It is a powerful example of what can happen when organisations come together and why Manchester continues to be such an exciting place to make and experience world-class music.”

BBC Radio 3 will record Angel's Bone at Aviva Studios for broadcast on Opera on 3, airing on Saturday 6 June 2026. The performance will then be available for a further 30 days on BBC Sounds, making this ground-breaking opera accessible to millions of listeners.

Tickets for Greater Manchester are on sale now here: factoryinternational.org | eno.org

Tickets for London will go on sale in April. To be the first to know when they are on sale, sign up here: www.eno.org/about/this-season/sign-up-for-angels-bone-updates/