Listen: Killian Donnelly Featured on New Space Opera Album From LIM

West End performer Killian Donnelly (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) is featured on a new album from musical collective LIM. Created by Susan Lim and Christina Teenz Tan, LIM Cosmic Pop Rhapsody is a space-opera album that aims to blend a traditional Broadway sound with astrophysics.

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, Donnelly appears on four tracks, with ‘HUMANIMATE’ serving as the lead and opening ballad to the concept album. The West End veteran portrays the ‘voice from the void’ and ‘mission commander’. The lineup of vocalists also features performances from Daniel Bellusci, Matthieu Eymard, and Tom Walsh (No Time To Die).

Across its 17 tracks, the album follows a journey through space, consciousness, and what it means to be human in an increasingly technological universe. Inspired by the “Cosmic Baryon Cycle” (the process by which galaxies breathe and recycle matter), its lyrics and themes draw on real scientific research and are reframed through the theatricality of traditional Broadway music.

The album is available to stream now, and pre-orders for the Cinetrope Vinyl , double CD, and Digital Album are now open.

Killian Donnelly played Jean Valjean to critical acclaim in both the original West End production and the sell-out UK and Ireland tour of Les Misérables. His other theatre credits include ‘Bruce Bechdel' in Fun Home at Gate Theatre, Dublin, ‘The Phantom' in The Phantom of the Opera at His Majesty's Theatre, ‘Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots on Broadway, a role he originated at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in 2015, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, and more.