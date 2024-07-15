Save Up to 50% on BLIPPI at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Save up to 50% on tickets to Blippi at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Tickets are available from £15!

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will see the return of the vivacious, energetic, and educational antics of global sensation Blippi coming to the West End this, Summer!

Following the success of the 2023 Olivier Award-nominated debut show, Blippi: The Musical, Blippi is coming to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 3rd July – 20th September for the ultimate curiosity adventure!

So, come on! Dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. Will there be monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks galore? You bet! So get ready to shake those wiggles out and OJ Twist your way through this brand-new musical party!

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in preschoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Performances are during the day and suitable for ages 2+.

Note for audiences: For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the characters of Blippi and Meekah will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Offers and Validity

Was £30 - Now £15

Was £39 - Now £20

Was £44 - Now £26.50

Valid on all performances 24 June 2024 - 08 September 2024.

Comments