Save Up To 65% on A STRANGE LOOP in London

Tickets From £15.00 for A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre

Audiences and critics are raving about A Strange Loop. 

Described as 'The most thrillingly playful and hilarious new musical to hit London in years. Spectacular' by the Evening Standard, and 'Magnificent. Strikingly original and highly entertaining' by the Guardian, don't miss your chance to experience this 'One-of-a-kind masterpiece' (Vogue), in London this summer for a one-time only limited season. 

A Strange Loop is the story of Usher. He's a black gay man... writing a musical about a black gay man... writing a musical about a black gay man... surrounded by his chorus of six larger than life 'Thoughts' playing the characters in Usher's mind, from self-berating entities like 'Daily Self Loathing' to caricatured depictions of Usher's parents, to six-packed fantasy men, all while Usher tries to write the musical that we're watching. 

A Strange Loop is ‘slick, tuneful, irreverent and funny’ Time Out and ‘a dazzlingly clever multi-layered musical. Wildly camp and surprisingly touching. An absolute blast’ Financial Times. 

So be quick, book now for the must see production of 2023!

Tickets From £15.00 for A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre

Book By: 06 August 2023

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Friday
Was £30 - Now £15
Was £42 - Now £15
Was £54 - Now £25
Was £60 - Now £25
Was £74 - Now £35
Was £96 - Now £45
Was £114 - Now £55

Saturday
Was £96 - Now £55
Was £114 - Now £65

Valid on all performances from 03 August 2023 - 26 August 2023.




