The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will be broadcast on BBC this holiday season!

In May of this year, Cameron Mackintosh invited many of Stephen Sondheim's old friends to join him in celebrating his extraordinary talents and legacy at the Sondheim Theatre which was recently gloriously rebuilt in Sondheim's honour.

The cast includes Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Hannah Waddingham, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

The Gala was staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 25-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements are by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter.

Dates and times for the BBC Two broadcast and iPlayer release have yet to be announced.