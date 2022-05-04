Photos: Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball, Judi Dench, and More Celebrate Sondheim in SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

An all-star cast came together last evening (Tuesday, May 3) in London's West End for a thrilling, joyous celebration of the extraordinary talents and legacy of composer & lyricist Stephen Sondheim at the theatre which was gloriously rebuilt and renamed in his honor. Produced by longtime Sondheim friend and collaborator, Cameron Mackintosh, SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS gala concert sold out immediately, and demand was so great that the evening was simultaneously live screened at the Prince Edward Theatre. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the launch of the Sondheim Foundation.

Check out photos below from the star-studded event!

Said Cameron Mackintosh, "It is impossible to overstate the contribution Stephen Sondheim has made to musical theater, both personally and professionally. He was as great a teacher as he was an incomparable writer and the Little Things that he did for so many people forged legions of friendships throughout his long life. I was lucky enough to be Steve's friend and occasional collaborator for over 45 years since I first produced Side By Side By Sondheim at the Wyndham's Theatre in 1976. It was a friendship full of laughter, gossip and glorious insightful camaraderie. Steve was so prolific and profound as a writer that it's impossible to put together a definitive list of his greatest songs, as everyone has their own favorites, so our choice of songs will purely reflect the joy and love I have for one of the greatest Broadway Babies of all time."

The all-star cast featured Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damien Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovendon, Bernadette Peters, Sian Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier. The evening was staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman, with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 26-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. (A list of songs performed is attached) .

All profits from the evening will go to the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which the legendary composer and lyricist established under his Will to receive future income from his copyrights and intellectual property. The proceeds will be used principally for the support of playwrights, composers and lyricists in the early stages of their careers to assist in the development and advancement of their work, as well as for sustaining other aspects of the musical theater craft and arts education. Until the Sondheim Foundation has completed the process of its formation, the proceeds from the event will be held in trust by The Mackintosh Foundation on its behalf.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



