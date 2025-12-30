National Theatre's Kath Geraghty Will Receive MBE For Services to Education and Skills

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre's Head of Technical Qualifications Kath Geraghty will receive the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the New Years 2026 Honours List. The honour will be awarded for services to Education and Skills.

Kath Geraghty has made an impact on the apprenticeships and skills training landscape in England as Head of Technical Qualifications at The National Theatre (NT) and as chair of the Creative and Design Route Panel at Skills England (formerly Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education).

Kath oversaw the creation and delivery of the NT's Apprenticeships Scheme in 2012 and more recently its T Level programme, making the NT the first theatre to deliver this qualification. Since its launch, the Apprenticeships scheme has recruited 67 apprentices across 20 departments from Carpentry to IT, with 90% of apprentices who completed their training going onto paid professional work in the area they trained in.

Through Kath's visionary leadership she has transformed opportunities and broken down barriers by supporting the development of over 50 new and revised occupational standards, ensuring that apprenticeships and technical education meet the skills needs of the creative industries not just now, but in the future.

Kath continuously creates and advocates for new ways to support the creative talent pipeline including trailblazing new apprenticeships standards and collaborating with the Royal Ballet & Opera, White Light and ATG in 2022 to pilot a new Flexi-job Portable Apprenticeship which allows apprentices to gain experience across different organisations - a first for the sector.

Indhu Rubasingham, Director of The National Theatre said, “We are thrilled that Kath is receiving this well-deserved honour in recognition of her incredible work to break down barriers and widen access within our sector. Kath has made an unparalleled and lasting impact on the workforce of the creative industries, leading by example to broaden routes into the creative sector and support the skills and training of the next generation. We wholeheartedly congratulate her on this outstanding achievement”.

Kath Geraghty said, "I am shocked and thrilled to receive this recognition. It has been a joy to play a part in supporting the next generation of theatre-makers, and championing the future workforce of our world-leading creative industries. It has been an honour to work alongside so many talented colleagues from theatre and the education sector, without whom this wouldn't be possible. But my most heartfelt respect goes to all the current and former apprentices, who are so brilliantly transforming our sector".

Nikki Christie, Skills England deputy director, said: "Kath is a tireless advocate for skills - helping shape the training of a whole generation of people in the arts world. Kath has championed those who might not otherwise have found a way into the industry, breaking down barriers and ensuring that there is a suite of training that really works across a whole host of different theatrical disciplines.”