Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SAW: THE EXPERIENCE Announces Location

The location has been teased across all of SAW: The Experience's social channels over the past few days, leaving fans guessing as to what the cryptic clues meant.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

SAW: THE EXPERIENCE Announces Location

Eexperiential production company The Path Entertainment Group has announced the SAW: The Experience will be located at 1 America Square, London, EC3N 2LS, meaning the immersive experience will make its home near the history of horror at Tower Hill. The location has been teased across all of SAW: The Experience's social channels over the past few days, leaving fans guessing as to what the cryptic clues meant.

With SAW: The Experience opening this Halloween, eager fans of the globally renowned horror franchise can now book preview tickets for £39pp by visiting: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192926®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsawtheexperience.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

SAW: The Experience has been carefully designed in collaboration with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to ensure that the creative team behind bringing this to life have kept totally true to the SAW brand throughout, providing a unique audience experience that will truly bring players into Jigsaw's nightmarish world. Recognising the consequence of your decisions or actions is vital to the SAW universe - it's what Jigsaw would have wanted.

A glimpse into the nightmare that awaits can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/bdxjB5cjMCM

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures recently announced that the next chapter of Saw will arrive in theatres in time for Halloween 2023 on October 27, 2023. With its global box office passing $1 billion last year, the SAW franchise continues to expand the world of Jigsaw for fans on and off the screen. This brand-new SAW attraction is sure to appeal to fans of the film franchise and daring thrill-seekers alike.

Will you earn redemption through trials designed to test your teamwork, or will your moral compass betray others to ensure your own survival? Make your choices. Live with the consequences.

Book your tickets now at sawtheexperience.com to begin the games. How you play the cards you're dealt is all that matters

Check the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for further information and announcements: @SawExperience





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: TREASON THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT Premieres at Theatre Royal Drury LanePhotos: TREASON THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT Premieres at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 24, 2022

Treason is the explosive new musical about the gunpowder plot featuring stunning music by Ricky Allan, and book and lyrics by Ricky Allan and Kieran Lynn.The musical had its live stage debut at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 22 August, and added an additional performance on 23 August due to popular demand. Check out photos here!
Cast Announced For UK and Ireland Tour of MY FAIR LADYCast Announced For UK and Ireland Tour of MY FAIR LADY
August 24, 2022

Casting has been announced for the UK and Ireland tour of Bartlett Sher's critically acclaimed and multi award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's much loved MY FAIR LADY, which comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from Wednesday 8 March – Sunday 26 March 2023.
Eva Fontaine and Susie McKenna Will Lead the UK Premiere of Tanya Barfield's BRIGHT HALF LIFE at the King's Head TheatreEva Fontaine and Susie McKenna Will Lead the UK Premiere of Tanya Barfield's BRIGHT HALF LIFE at the King's Head Theatre
August 24, 2022

Eva Fontaine and Susie McKenna pair up for the UK Premiere of Bright Half Life by award winning American playwright Tanya Barfield, directed by Steven Kunis, twice nominated for Best Director at the Off West End Theatre Awards. Depicting queer love in the richest and most original of ways, Bright Half Life is an intensely romantic and moving play depicting love that is complicated and ever-changing.
English National Ballet Announces Aaron S. Watkin as New Artistic Director
August 24, 2022

English National Ballet has announced that Aaron S. Watkin has been appointed as its new Artistic Director. He will take up the position in August 2023.
The Bread & Roses Theatre Announces the Clapham Fringe Festival 2022
August 24, 2022

The Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham, has announced the full program of productions for the 2022 Clapham Fringe Festival.