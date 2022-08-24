SAW: THE EXPERIENCE Announces Location

Eexperiential production company The Path Entertainment Group has announced the SAW: The Experience will be located at 1 America Square, London, EC3N 2LS, meaning the immersive experience will make its home near the history of horror at Tower Hill. The location has been teased across all of SAW: The Experience's social channels over the past few days, leaving fans guessing as to what the cryptic clues meant.

With SAW: The Experience opening this Halloween, eager fans of the globally renowned horror franchise can now book preview tickets for £39pp.

SAW: The Experience has been carefully designed in collaboration with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to ensure that the creative team behind bringing this to life have kept totally true to the SAW brand throughout, providing a unique audience experience that will truly bring players into Jigsaw's nightmarish world. Recognising the consequence of your decisions or actions is vital to the SAW universe - it's what Jigsaw would have wanted.

A glimpse into the nightmare that awaits can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/bdxjB5cjMCM

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures recently announced that the next chapter of Saw will arrive in theatres in time for Halloween 2023 on October 27, 2023. With its global box office passing $1 billion last year, the SAW franchise continues to expand the world of Jigsaw for fans on and off the screen. This brand-new SAW attraction is sure to appeal to fans of the film franchise and daring thrill-seekers alike.

Will you earn redemption through trials designed to test your teamwork, or will your moral compass betray others to ensure your own survival? Make your choices. Live with the consequences.

Book your tickets now at sawtheexperience.com to begin the games. How you play the cards you're dealt is all that matters

