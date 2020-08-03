Rob Houchen, Katy Treharne & More Sing on MASCHERATO Cast Recording- Now Available!

Mascherato- a brand-new musical with music, lyrics, and original story by Michael Elderkin, and book by James Willett, is now available on all music streaming services (iTunes, Spotify, Amazon). The album was recorded with a stellar West End cast (including Rob Houchen, Katy Treharne, Jeremy Secomb, and Nathaniel Parker), a chorus of twelve, and a 22- piece orchestra in Abbey Road Studios.

In the heart of 18th century Venice we meet Luca and Elena, and follow as they fall in love against the backdrop of the thriving carnival. However, the pair are torn apart as Venice sinks into war against the Ottoman Empire. When the conflict finally ends, and the empire proves victorious, the two lovers must fight against fate to be reunited.

Originally conceived by Elderkin in 2015, and following a successful workshop in 2017, the show has proven to be hugely popular. As such, and wanting to reach as wide an audience as possible, we decided to transform the show into a concept album. Whilst the story and dialogue has been abridged, it loses none of its initial magic and will, without doubt, leave listeners spellbound.

Mascherato is a story of hope - of belief in something greater than ourselves and the importance of having faith that all will be well in the end. A message that the world as whole really needs right now.

