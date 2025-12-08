Cast Set For OPERATION MINCEMEAT UK Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the seventeenth West End and fifth Broadway extensions, the Tony Award® and double Olivier Award-winning musical OPERATION MINCEMEAT unveils the cast for the UK leg of its world tour, coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 March 2026.

Reprising their acclaimed roles, West End alumnae Christian Andrews (Sherlock Holmes and the 12 Days of Christmas, ITV’s D-Day 80 at the Royal Albert Hall), Seán Carey (The Play That Goes Wrong, BBC One's VE Day 80, A Celebration to Remember), Charlotte Hanna-Williams (Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella; Bells are Ringing), and Holly Sumpton (Lovers Actually, BBC One's VE Day 80, A Celebration to Remember) are joined by new recruit Jamie-Rose Monk (Rome & Juliet, (the) Woman) to form the cast, while Katy Ellis (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Sappho: The Poetess), Georgina Hagen (Only Fools & Horses, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Jordan Pearson (Back to the Future: The Musical, One Man, Two Guvnors), and Morgan Phillips (Babies, The History Boys) complete the company.

SpitLip, the musical’s writers and composers, commented: “We're so excited to see OPERATION MINCEMEAT heading out on a world tour next year. Having launched our show on Broadway this year, we know there's an appetite (and a need) out there for shows which champion joy, and the power of small groups of people to change the world. We're also delighted to be welcoming back our agents Christian, Charlotte, Holly and Seán, and welcoming our amazing new recruit Jamie-Rose, to kick off the UK leg of the tour - MI5 couldn't be in more capable or more spectacularly stupid hands. Father's never been prouder!”

OPERATION MINCEMEAT is running simultaneously in London and New York, with the West End production at the Fortune Theatre extended for a seventeenth time through 27th September 2026, and the Broadway production now extended for a fifth time, running through 26th April 2026. It began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End on 9th May 2023 at the Fortune Theatre, where it won the Olivier Award for ‘Best New Musical.'

In OPERATION MINCEMEAT, it’s 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they’ve got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), OPERATION MINCEMEAT tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.

The production is directed by Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre – Best New Musical Olivier Award winner), following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky’s Edge at The National Theatre on the creative team are: Olivier Award nominated Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Set and Costume Designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & Noël Coward Theatre) as Lighting Designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as Sound Designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy & 2024 ‘Outstanding Musical Contribution’ Olivier Award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger, while 2024 ‘Outstanding Musical Contribution’ Olivier Award nominated Joe Bunker is Musical Supervisor and Sam Sommerfeld is Musical Director. Georgie Staight is Tour Director, Anna Marshall is Resident Director and Paul Isaiah Isles is Associate Choreographer. Casting is by Pearson Casting. The debut musical is written and composed by SpitLip – David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.