Photos: First Look at the Cast of TWELFTH NIGHT at the Royal Shakespeare Company

The Royal Shakespeare Company has released new photos of the Twelfth Night cast ahead of the show's first performance at the Barbican. The critically acclaimed production, directed by Prasanna Puwanarajah, will play until Saturday 17 January 2026, with the press performance scheduled for Tuesday 16 December at 7pm. Check out hte photos below!

The photos, captured at the Barbican's iconic lakeside, feature Gwyneth Keyworth (Death Valley, Misfits) who will play Viola and Michael Grady-Hall (Venice Preserved, Imperium) as Feste. They are joined by Daniel Monks (All Her Fault, Kaos) who makes his RSC debut as Orsino.

They lead the company alongside Freema Agyeman (Doctor Who, New Amsterdam) as Olivia and Samuel West (Slow Horses, All Creatures Great and Small) as Malvolio.

The full cast comprises: Freema Agyeman (Olivia), Emily Benjamin (Priest), Norman Bowman (Antonio), George Fletcher (Second Officer/Orsino’s Attendant), Demetri Goritsas (Sir Andrew Aguecheek), Michael Grady-Hall (Feste), Danielle Henry (Maria), Gwyneth Keyworth (Viola), Michael Lyle (First Officer/Orsino’s Attendant), Cat McKeever (Sea Captain), Daniel Millar (Fabian), Reece Miller (Orsino’s Attendant), Daniel Monks (Orsino), Charlotte O’Leary (Olivia’s Woman), Thom Petty (Curio), Rhys Rusbatch (Sebastian), Joplin Sibtain (Sir Toby Belch), Tom Sowinski (Orsino’s Attendant), Samuel West (Malvolio) and David Whitworth (Valentine).

The creative team reunites under Puwanarajah’s direction. It consists of Lighting Designers Bethany Gupwell and Zoe Spurr, Composer Matt Maltese, Sound Designer George Dennis, Movement Director Polly Bennett, Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG and Associate Director Zoë Templeman-Young.