Cast Set For MAN AND BOY at the National Theatre

The National Theatre has announced full casting for Man and Boy, Terence Rattigan's tale of fatherhood and corruption, marking Director Anthony Lau's (The Crucible) National Theatre debut. As previously announced, Ben Daniels (The Normal Heart) and Laurie Kynaston (Long Day's Journey into Night) will play father and son, Gregor Antonescu and Basil Anthony, in this contemporary adaptation. Man and Boy will run in the Dorfman theatre from 30 January until 14 March 2026.

Joining Ben and Laurie will be Phoebe Campbell as Carol Penn, Nick Fletcher as Sven Johnson, Isabella Laughland as Countess Antonescu, Malcolm Sinclair as Mark Herries and Leo Wan as David Beeston.

‘In finance man makes his own miracles'

Jazz, Broadway and the Great Depression. In 1930s New York City, international financier Gregor Antonescu's luck has finally run out. As news of a catastrophic business deal ripples across the world, he flees to the apartment of his estranged son Basil.

Truths are uncovered and relationships are tested as Gregor gets down to business, to save his reputation and keep his empire from collapse.

Director Anthony Lau is joined by an artistic team that includes set and Costume Designer Georgia Lowe, lighting designer Elliot Griggs, intimacy director Haruka Kuroda, choreographer and movement director Aline David, composer Angus MacRae, sound designer Giles Thomas, casting director Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Aundrea Fudge and staff director Rachel Lemon.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 30 January to 14 March 2026, press performance on Tuesday 10 February 2026.