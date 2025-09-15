Review: WE'RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT, Little Angel Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Little Angel Theatre delivers a vibrant, triumphant and delightful production of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt. This much-loved story by Michael Rosen, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, is adapted by Peter Glanville and Barb Jungr, with Creative Production by Miranda Pitcher, into a vibrant 45 minute adventure which captivates children and adults alike with its exquisite puppetry, charming music, and infectious energy.

The staging opens with a pantomime style flourish which immediately establishes a sense of fun and anticipation, with credit to Simon Plumridge's excellent set design. The company displays exceptional skill, both vocally and musically, offering harmonies of remarkable beauty while accompanying themselves on guitar, harp, and ukuleles. This musicality enriches the experience and allows the songs to flow naturally through the story, carrying the audience along on the family’s adventurous journey. The music and lyrics are insightfully fitting and charming by Barb Jungr.

Every element of the beloved book is honoured, from the squishy squishy grass to the oozy mud and the splashing river, which is realised with puppetry by Lyndie Wright so vivid that fish and swimming characters glide through the water scene with enchanting realism. Attention to detail is evident in every moment, including a touching sequence in which Lizzie hurts herself on stinging nettles and Dad tenderly helps her find a dock leaf, a simple but effective addition which updates the tale with an authentic sense of parental care.

The journey builds through a snowstorm conjured with shimmering fabric which evokes wind and snow in a dazzling display, while songs about slippery rocks, dripping caves and icy landscapes provide atmosphere and drama. The highlight of the production lies in the expert puppetry, where two performers operate each figure to create astonishingly lifelike movements. The bear’s unexpected backstroke across the river is a moment of pure delight, matched by the inventive use of a red balloon which allows Bertie to float in whimsical wonder.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

The decision to present the bear as friendly and approachable shows great sensitivity to the young audience. For children who may feel anxious about the cave and the bear, this choice ensures the adventure remains thrilling without becoming overwhelming. My 4-year-old, initially worried, was able to enjoy the story free of fear, which demonstrates the company’s thoughtful care in tailoring the production to its audience.

The finale is joyous, with the company clapping, strumming, and encouraging the audience to join in. The theatre resounded with foot tapping, hand clapping, and cheerful singing as the family returned safely home, leaving the audience uplifted and united in celebration.

Little Angel Theatre has created a masterpiece of children’s theatre which blends imagination, artistry, and care with remarkable finesse. We’re Going on a Bear Hunt is enchanting, vibrant, engaging and deserves recognition for its triumph of energetic storytelling and creative performance.

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt runs until 8 November at the Little Angel Theatre.

