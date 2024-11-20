Review: IF ALL ELSE FAILS at Battersea Arts Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The forty year celebration of Sheffield based Forced Entertainment comes to a close with six performances of If All Else Fails at the Battersea Arts Centre. Performed and devised by Cathy Naden & Seke Chimutengwende, Tim Etchells of Forced Entertainment directs the duo in the improvisational informed “absurd test that fails to find the answers”.

The premise is (philosophically) loose…so could go in many directions for the observer - for me; the experience was equally intriguing and testing.

Naden & Chimutengwende mention a test often during the 80 minutes ish work: “is this part of the test?” “this isn't part of the test”. And so a pattern forms - questions being asked, statements being made, and no one seems any the wiser as things continue.

The pair spend the majority of the performance side by side, rooted to the floor. They talk at us, to us, and in ways to each other. The first section uses words, the second introduces numbers, and then prose returns with developed and playful patterning.

Inflection seems important - highlighting how emphasis and tone can completely change the meaning of the same vocabulary. And this study is absolutely interesting. As is the altering of personal pronouns; you, we, they etc. The variation keeping one engaged, but the repetition having the opposite effect at times.

Chimutengwende has two dance interludes that are both very welcome. The first a collection of lighthearted skips and hops, the second a more serious concoction of absurd, abstract choices often framed by the “test” question. During all this Naden largely keeps still, partaking in a short wander, doing wonders with her expressive face. Which she never oversells yet works relentlessly.

Both performers are watchable and unquestionably committed, amplified by Jim Harrison's lighting design. Their faces catching the flickering light and momentarily hiding in the shadows. It's the stuff of subtlety and sophistication no doubt.

The sound design by John Avery and Tim Etchells also adds to the occasion; part atmospheric, part urgent it keeps both the performers and audience on their toes. Though in reality not for the duration. I did wane in moments, and left asking myself an important question: does new, experimental work always have to be so trying? Perhaps that's the point: exploring discomfort in order to unlock new forms of understanding and appreciation? Even if the case…I wasn't totally sold this time.

If All Else Fails runs until November 23rd

Photo credit: Hugo Glendinning

Comments