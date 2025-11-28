Review: SHADOWS - BALLET BLACK, Sadler’s Wells

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Considering Ballet Black has been around for 24 years, it seems unbelievable that they're current double bill Shadows is also their Sadler's Wells debut. Unfortunately it isn't their strongest work to date, choreographically speaking.

The dancers are as super as always. Versatile, physical and skilled, they save the show on numerous occasions with their talent and watchable work.

The first piece is A Shadow Work by American choreographer Chanel DaSilva, where DaSilva looks at a form of therapy (shadow work) that deals with the complex and damaging parts of our unconscious minds as inspiration.

If you didn't read the blurb chances are you wouldn't know what was happening, and you'd be doubly perplexed by the relevance and importance of a cardboard box. DaSilva's language is also on the confusing side. It uses too many different genres in order to be convincing, and often feels empty even when it's working hard to communicate a narrative or focused emotions.

I'd propose a deeper study of the movement she's created for the four women in a short section of the piece. There's so much there that could be developed into a work of real interest and less wannabe profoundness.

The second work is by Ballet Black’s director Cassa Pancho, and uses Oyinkan Braithwaite’s international bestselling novel, My Sister, The Serial Killer as inspiration. The clue is in the title so I won't do any mansplaining. Largely speaking the work is a play without words and doesn't have any serious choreographic meat. Pancho can tell a story though, and does so through bite-sized scenes with atmospheric lighting.

Isabel Coracy and Helga Paris-Morales are both very interesting watches as the sisters, and the premise absolutely took me back to 1992 and Basic Instinct. There's still something so intriguing about the femme fatale character, and Pancho is definitely tapping into it.

All in all this will be an entertaining night for many, but if you're looking for something more rigorous, this isn't potentially the bill for you.

Ballet Black-Shadows runs at Sadler’s Wells until 29 November

Image credit: ASH

