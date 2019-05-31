Regent's Park Theatre Announces Cast of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Regent's Park Theatre have today confirmed full casting for their production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar. The production played two sell-out seasons at the Open Air Theatre, winning both the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before transferring to the Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2018. It will embark on a North American tour from October.

Jesus Christ Superstar is produced by William Village and Timothy Sheader for Regent's Park Theatre Ltd by special arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

Already announced are: Robert Tripolino (Jesus), Ricardo Afonso (Judas), Sallay Garnett (Mary), Matt Cardle* (Pilate), Cavin Cornwall(Caiaphas) and Nathan Amzi (Annas).

Joining them are: Samuel Buttery as Herod, who most recently appeared in Fat Blokes (Southbank Centre/HOME/UK/Ireland Tour), Tim Newmanwho reprises his performance as Simon, and Matthew Harvey as Peter.

Completing the cast are: Daniel Bailey, Bernadette Bangura, Robert Bannon, Cyrus Brandon, Melanie Bright, Georgia Carling, Dale Evans, Rosie Fletcher, Luke Hall, Simon Hardwick, Zac Hawkins, Dayle Hodge, Stevie Hutchinson, Cleopatra Joseph, Rachel Moran, Billy Nevers, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Elliotte Williams-N'Dure.

Robert Tripolino (Jesus) recently played Sal Russo in RAGS (Hope Mill, Manchester). Originally from Australia, theatre credits include: Omar inDisney's Aladdin (Australian Tour), Chino in West Side Story (State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne), Jean-Michel in La Cage Aux Folles (The Playhouse, Arts Centre Melbourne), The Addams Family (Capitol Theatre, Sydney) and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Her Majesty's, Melbourne). As a composer, credits include Dreamsong (Melbourne International Comedy Festival), Death Suits You (Melbourne Cabaret Festival) and Guilty Pleasures (Australian Tour).

Ricardo Afonso (Judas) previously appeared as the Taxi Driver in Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (Playhouse), as Alberto Beddini in Top Hat (Aldwych/UK Tour), Lead Vocalist in Thriller Live (Lyric), Galileo in We Will Rock You (Dominion), and as a lead vocalist in The Classic Rock Show (European/UK Tour), The Wonderful World of Captain Beaky and His Band (Royal Albert Hall) and Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals (UK Tour). Angolan born Ricardo appeared on The Voice UK series 2, and is a recording artist working in the UK and in Portugal. He is currently recording his first original album with his band The Deccan Traps.

Sallay Garnett (Mary) is an Irish-Sierra Leonean artist, who also performs and records under the name Loah. With her unique blend of Afro-soul, she released her debut album This Heart in 2017. She has toured in Ireland, the UK, Sierra Leone, the USA and has held major slots at festivals including Electric Picnic, Body&Soul, Longitude, Cork Jazz Festival, Sounds from a Safe Harbour, and the Dublin Fringe Festival. She recently appeared in the film A Girl From Mogadishu (GFM Films) and has completed filming for the forthcoming film The Last Right (Deadpan Pictures).

Matt Cardle* (Pilate) is a multi-platinum selling recording artist who has sold over 2.2 million records since he won The X Factor in 2010. He has released four studios albums including 2011's Letters, featuring the single When We Collide, and most recently 2018's Time To Be Alive; both on Sony Music. In 2015 he joined the cast of Memphis (Shaftesbury) as Huey Calhoun, winning him the WhatsOnStage Award for Best West End Debut, and he returned to the stage in 2018, appearing as Wally Strand in Strictly Ballroom (Piccadilly).

* Please note that Matt Cardle will not appear on Friday 12 July, Saturday 13 July (evening), Tuesday 30 July or Wednesday 31 July.

Samuel Buttery (Herod) has most recently appeared in. Previous credits include: Christmas Farce (West Avenue Theatre Company); as Ugly Sister in Cinderella (Qdos Pantomimes); Buttery Brown Monk (Leicester Square Theatre); as Buttons in Cinderella (Lyric Hammersmith) and The Tale of Mr Tumble (Manchester International Festival). Films include: Child 44.

Cavin Cornwall (Caiaphas) originated the role of Caiaphas in the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar, reprising the role at the Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2018. He previously played Caiaphas on the UK arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar having originally played Peter in the 1999 film version (Really Useful Films). He is currently appearing in Rip It Up (Garrick). Other theatre credits include: Disney's Aladdin (Prince Edward), The Color Purple (Cadogan Hall), Sister Act (UK Tour), Billy Flynn in Chicago (Adelphi) and Crown in Porgy and Bess (Savoy). On film credits include, for the Star Wars franchise: Han Solo A Smuggler's Trade, Star Wars VII The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. Also Paddington 2, and Les Misérables.

Nathan Amzi (Annas) most recently appeared in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket). Other theatre credits include: Henry V (New Generation Festival, Florence), One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Sheffield Crucible), Prom Queen (The Other Palace), Disney's Aladdin (Prince Edward), Dinner With Saddam (Menier), In The Heights (Southwark Playhouse) and Urinetown (Apollo). Film and television credits include: The Voice UKSeries 3, London Road, Informer (BBC), Sick of It (Sky One), Absentia and Good Omens.

Jesus Christ Superstar is directed by Timothy Sheader, with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Drew McOnie, musical supervision by Tom Deering, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph, musical direction by Ed Bussey and fight direction by Kate Waters. Barbara Houseman is Associate Director, Voice and Text, and casting is by Will Burton CDG and David Grindrod CDG.

