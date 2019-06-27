Ramin Karimloo, and More Will Join Barbra Streisand At Hyde Park

Ramin Karimloo, The Kingdom Choir, and Richard Marx have been announced as special guests for Barbra Streisand's show at Hyde Park this summer. As previously announced, she will also be joined by Bryan Ferry and Kris Kristofferson.

The legendary performer will headline British Summer Time series in Hyde Park on Sunday July 7. For more information, check out BroadwayWorld's previous story.

Ramin Karimloo is one of the world's most accomplished stars of the West End and Broadway Stage. His unique style of revisiting celebrated songs from musical theatre in a sublime folk style has won him an army of fans around the world. His stage work has seen him perform across the globe in some of the world's most acclaimed productions and taking lead roles in Miss Saigon, The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Les Miserables, Anastasia, The Secret Garden, Chess and Murder Ballad.

Kingdom Choir, led by Karen Gibson, is a British gospel choir based in London. After over 20 years of performing they were invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle singing a gospel version of Ben E. Kings ' Stand By Me. The energy and extraordinary talent of the choir members have kept them in high demand over the years and the excitement will continue at BST.

Richard Marx's career has spanned across nearly three decades with over 30 million records sold. The Pop/Rock singer- songwriter has had plenty of highlights in his career having written 14 number one singles. Marx's live shows and engagement with the audience proves why his music has been so durable throughout his career.

For full line up, visit www.bst-hydepark.com





