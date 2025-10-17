Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS Begins Rehearsals at the Bridge Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos and video have been release of the company of Into the Woods on their first day of rehearsals. The production, helmed by director Jordan Fein with set and Costume Designer Tom Scutt, will begin previews on Tuesday 2 December 2025 at the Bridge Theatre with opening night set for Thursday 11 December. Into the Woods will play for 20 weeks until Saturday 18 April 2026.

Taking to the stage are Valda Aviks (The Addams Family Musical – original UK tour) as Grandmother/Giant, Geoffrey Aymer (The Wizard of Oz – London Palladium) as Cinderella’s Father, Katie Brayben (Tammy Faye – Broadway & Almeida; Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Baker’s Wife, Bella Brown (Evita – London Palladium) as Rapunzel, Chumisa Dornford-May (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as Cinderella, Kate Fleetwood (London Road – National Theatre; Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Musical) as the Witch, Jo Foster (Why Am I So Single? – Garrick Theatre) as Jack, Michael Gould (Oedipus – Wyndham’s Theatre) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Jennifer Hepburn (Mamma Mia! – Novello Theatre) as Cinderella’s Stepmother, Hana Ichijo (The Baker’s Wife – Menier Chocolate Factory) as Lucinda, Julie Jupp (A Christmas Carol – Old Vic) as Jack’s Mother, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson (42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane) as Florinda, Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things – Soho Place) as Little Red Ridinghood, Hughie O’Donnell (King Lear – Wyndham’s Theatre) as the Steward, Jamie Parker (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – Palace Theatre; Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play) as the Baker, Oliver Savile (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera – His Majesty’s Theatre) as Rapunzel’s Prince.

Completing the cast are Standbys Taite-Elliot Drew (Cabaret – The Kit Kat Club), Jacob Fowler (Heathers – The Other Palace), Sophie Linder-Lee (Wicked – Apollo Victoria) and Chloe Saracco (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 – Donmar Warehouse).

Joining director Jordan Fein and set and Costume Designer Tom Scutt on the creative and production team are musical supervisor and musical director Mark Aspinall, sound designer Adam Fisher, lighting designer Aideen Malone, video designer Roland Horvath, movement director Jenny Ogilvie, wigs, hair & make-up designer Sam Cox, production manager Chris Hay, props supervisors Jonathan Hall and Chris Marcus, associate director Georgia Green, associate musical director Alex Beetschen, associate sound designer Ollie Durrant, associate lighting designer Lucy Adams, associate set designer David Allen, associate Costume Designer Lucy Martin, assistant costume supervisor Lydia McDonald, wigs, hair & make-up supervisor Charlie Watson, costume associate Dan Campton, make-up consultant Guy Common, orchestral management is by Andy Barnwell and Richard Weeden for BW Musicians and casting director is Stuart Burt CDG.



Photo Credit: Craig Sugden



Cast



Hana Ichijo, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson



Geoffrey Aymer



Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, Jennifer Hepburn, Gracie McGonigal, Jo Foster, Jacob Fowler, Chloe Saracco



Kate Fleetwood Chumisa Dornford-May, Bella Brown



Julie Jupp



Jordan Fein



Jo Foster, Chloe Saracco



Rhys Whitfield, Oliver Savile



Hughie O'Donnell



Valda Aviks, Hana Ichijo



Sophie Linder-Lee



Katie Brayben