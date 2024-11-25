Photos: TITANIQUE in the West End in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsal photos have been released of the cast of the UK Premiere of Titanique in the West End. Check out the photos below!

Dropping anchor at The Criterion Theatre from Monday 9 December 2024 will be Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew as Céline, Jordan Luke Gage as Cal, Stephen Guarino as Ruth, Rob Houchen as Jack, Kat Ronney as Rose, Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown, and Layton Williams as the Iceberg.

Completing the company are Freddie King, Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan, Rodney Vubya, and Kristina Walz.

Eva Price and Michael Harrison said, “We’re overjoyed to see this production come to life in the UK, and thrilled to have brought together this dream team to launch our West End season. When we first set out to cast Titanique, we knew we needed an ensemble that could bring the perfect mix of humour, heart, and talent to this wildly fun show. We can’t wait to welcome them all aboard the ship in London and for audiences to experience the star power this cast will bring to our story.”

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Titanique has taken New York by storm – extending multiple times since its premiere in 2022, it has been recognised with critical acclaim and multiple awards. It recently opened in Sydney in September 2024 to rave reviews.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, 2022.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.



Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

The London production of Titanique is co-produced by Eva Price and Michael Harrison.Photo Credit: Mark Senior

