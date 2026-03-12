Cast Set for TWELFTH NIGHT at Theatr Clwyd

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatr Clwyd has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of TWELFTH NIGHT, which will run April 25 through May 16 at the theatre’s Weston Theatre in Mold, Wales. Press night is scheduled for April 29.

Directed by Juliette Manon, the production reimagines Shakespeare’s comedy about mistaken identity, romance, and social disguise after a shipwreck separates twins Viola and Sebastian. The story unfolds in a world of shifting identities, love triangles, and practical jokes.

The cast includes Joseph Benjamin Baker as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Lee Braithwaite as Cesario, Őncel Camci as Antonio, Phillipa Cole as Maria, Lucy Ellinson as Lady Toby Belch, Jax Guerrero as Sebastian, Arwel Gruffydd as Feste, Phylip Harries as Malvolio, Garmon Rhys as Orsino, and Bethan Rose Young as Olivia.

Director Juliette Manon said the production highlights the play’s themes of identity and love.

“Twelfth Night is a joyful, chaotic, and timeless story at its beautiful queer heart,” Manon said. “I'm thrilled to work with such a talented company of artists and honour the play's enduring celebration of identity and love.”

Theatr Clwyd Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg said the production will transform the Weston Theatre for the run.

“Twelfth Night promises to transform our Weston Theatre and bring a party atmosphere to our hilltop in Flintshire,” Wasserberg said. “Juliette is one of Wales' most exciting emerging directors and I know this production will bring something special to our stages.”

Performances will take place Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees Wednesdays and Saturdays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at £15 and are available through the Theatr Clwyd box office.