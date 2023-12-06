Photos: SIX THE MUSICAL Celebrates 1000 Performances in the West End

The hit musical sensation SIX has just celebrated its 1000th West End performance at the Vaudeville Theatre. The 652 attendees at the show last night were greeted by a 1000 balloon, and each arrived at their seats to find a souvenir golden ticket, with a number on the back. One lucky winner was surprised at the end of the show when their number was called and was presented with a bespoke goody bag by the cast.

Check out photos from the big night below!

Producer Kenny Wax said, “Celebrating one thousand performances in our ‘forever home’ at the Vaudeville Theatre is an exciting milestone, highlighting the popularity of SIX’s reign in the West End. The show holds a unique place in the hearts of theatregoers and we are humbled by its continued success in London and beyond.”

Lucky winner Amy Astrid said, "I was so surprised when I was asked to go on stage! Any theatre fan’s dream is to one day see it from that perspective, so it was a once in a lifetime experience to be a tiny part of the 1000th performance of such an iconic musical!”

The crowning glory of the West End, Broadway and beyond, SIX, created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, is now booking in the West End until 3 November 2024.

The show’s 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer in January 2019 to the Arts Theatre. In 2020, SIX transferred for a short West End season to the Lyric Theatre before opening at what Nica Burns the theatre owner calls it’s ‘forever home’, the Vaudeville theatre in November 2021.

Winner of over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards, a WhatsOnStage award, and nominated for five Oliviers, SIX can also be seen live on stage worldwide: on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre in New York, across the UK on its current sell-out, record-breaking tour, with a North American tour, a sit-down production in Toronto, a second forthcoming tour in Australia and further productions due to play in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Germany, Italy and Switzerland. Earlier this year, the show achieved 1.5million followers globally – across YouTube, Instagram, X, TikTok and Facebook in the UK, US, Australia, Korea and beyond. Song streams from both soundtracks are soon to reach 1 billion.

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again…

Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

The current 2023-24 company are Nikki Bentley Catherine of Aragon, Thao Therese Nguyen Anne Boleyn, Kayleigh McKnight Jane Seymour, Reca Oakley as Anna of Cleves, Inez Budd Katherine Howard and Janiq Charles Catherine Parr, with Gabriella Stylianou Alternate Aragon/Seymour and Dance Captain, Naomi Alade (Alternate Boleyn/Cleves, Hannah Lowther as Alternate Howard/Parr, Meg Dixon-Brasil Super Swing and Natalie Pilkington UK Super Swing.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton.