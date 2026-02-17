Video: Inside Rehearsals with the New SIX Queens of the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The new Queens will take up their crowns in the West End production of SIX from Tuesday 24 February, as the production continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre, now booking until January 2027. Go inside rehearsals in this video and check out photos of the new cast!

Adrianne Langley (Titanique – Criterion Theatre; Twist and Shout – UK Tour) will play ‘Catherine of Aragon’, while Marisha Morgan (Tina – West End; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – UK Tour; Anyone Can Whistle – Southwark Playhouse) joins the Queendom as ‘Anne Boleyn’. Jessica Aubrey (Wicked – West End; Titanique – Lido Paris; But I’m A Cheerleader – Turbine Theatre) as ‘Jane Seymour’, with Freya Karlettis (Play On! – UK Tour; Hairspray; The Lion King) as ‘Anna of Cleves’, Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single – Garrick Theatre; SIX – UK Tour) as ‘Katherine Howard’, and Nia Stephen (&Juliet – UK Tour; The Enormous Crocodile – Regent’s Park) will make her West End debut as ‘Catherine Parr’.

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.