Photos: SIX New West End Queens in Rehearsal

The new Queens will take up their crowns in the West End production of SIX from Tuesday 24 February, as the production continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre, now booking until January 2027. Check out photos of the new cast in rehearsal below!

Adrianne Langley (Titanique – Criterion Theatre; Twist and Shout – UK Tour) will play ‘Catherine of Aragon’, while Marisha Morgan (Tina – West End; Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – UK Tour; Anyone Can Whistle – Southwark Playhouse) joins the Queendom as ‘Anne Boleyn’. Jessica Aubrey (Wicked – West End; Titanique – Lido Paris; But I’m A Cheerleader – Turbine Theatre) as ‘Jane Seymour’, with Freya Karlettis (Play On! – UK Tour; Hairspray; The Lion King) as ‘Anna of Cleves’, Leesa Tulley (Why Am I So Single – Garrick Theatre; SIX – UK Tour) as ‘Katherine Howard’, and Nia Stephen (&Juliet – UK Tour; The Enormous Crocodile – Regent’s Park) will make her West End debut as ‘Catherine Parr’.

They are joined by Tegan Bannister (Oliver! – Gielgud Theatre & Chichester; I Should Be So Lucky – UK Tour; Les Misérables – West End & UK Tour) as Alternate ‘Aragon/Cleves’, Mary Elliott as Alternate ‘Boleyn/Howard’, and Ashlyn Weekes (Dear Evan Hansen – Asia Tour; Starlight Express – Wembley Park; The Royal Variety Performance 2024) as Alternate ‘Seymour/Parr’. The company is completed by Super Swings Laura Baxter, who is continuing from the 2025 cast in which she made her professional and West End debut, Gabs Boumford (SIX – Australasian Tour; Grease – Dubai Opera) and Imogen Rose Hart (Hamilton – UK Tour; A Chorus Line – Leicester Curve & Sadler’s Wells; Your Lie in April – Theatre Royal Drury Lane).

The band features Ladies in Waiting Beth Jerem as Musical Director/Keys, Alice Angliss on Drums, Emma Jemima on Guitar, Kelly Morris on Bass, and Annabelle Lee Revak as Assistant Musical Director.

Think you know the SIX Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story.

SIX is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, with set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, and musical supervision by Joe Beighton, and casting by Pearson Casting.