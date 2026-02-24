Photos: PRIDE in Rehearsal at the National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released from Pride at the National Theatre, a brand-new musical based on the award-winning film, reuniting director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) and writer Stephen Beresford (The Last of the Haussmans). Check out the photos below!

This inspiring true story is set during the 1984 miners’ strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in south Wales. It will be brought to life on the National Theatre’s Dorfman stage from 11 June to 12 September 2026, following preview performances at Sherman Theatre in Cardiff from 31 March to 18 April 2026.

Full casting includes Samuel Barnett as Jonathan, Lewis Cornay as Bromley, Matthew Durkan as Mike, Gillian Elisa as Gwen, Robin Hayward as Martin, Chris Jenkins as Gethin, Darren Lawrence as Cliff, Jhon Lumsden as Mark, Kirsty Malpass as Hefina, Sarah Pugh as Siân, Jordan Shaw as Reggie, Courtney Stapleton as Steph, Caroline Sheen as Maureen, Mared Williams as Margaret and Matthew Woodyatt as Dai.

They are joined by an ensemble that includes Daniel Forrester, Madeleine Morgan, Catherine Morris and Graham Vick.

Funny, fierce and full of heart, Pride will have original music by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia). This timely and inspiring story of real-life events, where two communities united and set aside their differences, is set to an original score with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition.

Summer, 1984. With miners on strike across the country, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton tries to rally a group of friends into supporting the beleaguered strikers. The newly formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) quickly finds itself entwined with a small pit village in south Wales.

What follows is the remarkable true story of two threatened communities joining forces – and discovering they have more in common than they ever imagined.

Pride has a book and lyrics by Stephen Beresford, music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The artistic team is completed by set and costume designer Bunny Christie, choreographer Lizzi Gee, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Bobby Aitken, music supervisor Tom Kelly, music director Jo Cichonska, hair, wig & make-up design Campbell Young Associates, casting director David Grindrod CDG, dialect coach Nick Trumble, voice coach Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, associate director Jamie Manton, associate set designer Verity Sadler, associate choreographer Ashley Andrews, associate lighting designer Luca Panetta, associate sound designer Jonas Roebuck and staff director Jennifer Lane Baker.

Pride will play in the Dorfman theatre from 11 June to 12 September 2026, with a press performance on Thursday 25 June 2026, at 7pm. Preview performances will run at Sherman Theatre in Cardiff from 31 March to 18 April 2026.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan