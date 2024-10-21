Photos: Leigh Francis Will Join BACK TO THE FUTURE; Plus a Look Backstage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leigh Francis will make a special cameo appearance as ‘Principal Strickland' to celebrate Back to the Future Day this evening on Monday 21 October. Back to the Future Day is celebrated by fans of the beloved franchise across the world each year on 21 October, marking the date the Marty McFly travels to the future in Back to the Future II.

It is also announced that there will be a German production of the show opening in the 2025/2026 season with further details to be announced soon.

As well as the German production, Royal Caribbean will bring to life a reworked 100-minute version of the show that will take centre stage on the vacation brand's new ship, Star of the Seas, when it debuts in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, starting August 2025.

Plus, check out all new behind the scenes photos below!

The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical is going into its 4th year, having had its opening night in London on Monday 13 September 2021. Performances also began on Broadway on 30 June 2023, with the official opening taking place on 3 August 2023. The North American tour opened in Cleveland, OH, in June 2024 and is currently running in cities across the US and Canada until August 2025. In addition to the newly announced German and Royal Caribbean productions, a production will also open in Japan in 2025.

The musical is currently booking until Sunday 27 July 2025 at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End. Tickets are on sale now.

The recently announced new cast of the show includes recent graduate Vasco Emauz, who is making his West End debut as ‘Marty McFly', Orlando Gibbs (Mr Burns: A post-electric play at the Bunker Theatre), as ‘George McFly', C.J. Borger (Kristin Chenoweth: An Evening With Friends In Honor Of Todd Haimes at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Broadway) as ‘Goldie Wilson' and ‘Marvin Berry', Alex Runicles (Barman in Choir Of Man on the US and Canada Tour) as ‘Biff Tannen', Talia Palamathanan (Everybody's Talking About Jamie on the Original UK Tour and at Ahmanson Theatre Los Angeles) as ‘Jennifer Parker', Ellis Kirk (JD in Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace) as alternate ‘Marty McFly' and Liam McHugh (Grease the Musical at the Dominion Theatre) as ‘Dave McFly'. The newest ensemble are Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Billie Bowman and Gracie Caine. They are joined by returning cast members Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown', Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines', Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland' and alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown' and Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly' and ensemble members, Ella Beaumont, Sia Dauda, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Louis Quinn, Zachkiel Smith, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright.

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 20 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

In celebration of last year's Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show's major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the of the show, Creating Back to the Future the by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by over 1.6 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

