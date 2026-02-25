Rosanna Hyland, Amber Davies, and Sarah Goggin Will Return to BACK TO THE FUTURE For One Night Only

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Back to the Future The Musical's acclaimed alumni cast Rosanna Hyland, Amber Davies and Sarah Goggin will make a special return to the production as ‘Lorraine Baines' at the Adelphi Theatre on Monday 9 March.

Rosanna Hyland, Amber Davies and Sarah Goggin, will join the current Lorraine, Maddie Grace Jepson, for this very special one-off performance, where all four will play the role throughout the evening.

Rosanna Hyland said, “Coming back to Hill Valley feels incredibly special. Lorraine is such an iconic character, and to share her with the brilliant women who've also stepped into her shoes is a real full-circle moment. Four Lorraines, one stage - it's going to be electric."

Amber Davies said, “This show has a special place in my heart, so to return and share the experience alongside the other amazing Lorraines is such a joy. It's not every day you get a time-travel reunion like this!”

Sarah Goggin said, “Lorraine is bold, funny, and fiercely herself and every actress who plays her brings something unique. To reunite and honour that together in one performance is incredibly exciting. It's a beautiful celebration of the show's journey so far."

Maddie Grace Jepson said, “It's an honour to be a part of the Lorraine legacy, I'm so excited to be sharing the stage with the women who also brought her to life on stage. It's going to be an incredibly special night filled with heart, nostalgia and sisterhood.”

Rosanna Hyland originated the role of Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. Her other theatre credits include Emily Hobbs in Elf, The Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Hope Cladwell in Urinetown at the Apollo Theatre, Shrek at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Sister Act at the London Palladium and Carousel at the Savoy Theatre.

Amber Davies is currently starring as Elle Woods in the UK tour of Legally Blonde. Most recently she originated the role of Jordan Baker in the London production of The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum, for which she is nominated for a 2026 WhatsOnStage award for Best Supporting Performer in a Musical. Her other theatre credits include Vivian Ward in the UK tour of Pretty Woman, Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future at the Adelphi Theatre, Campbell in Bring It On at London's Southbank Centre and Judy in the original West End Cast of 9 to 5 the Musical at the Savoy Theatre and on tour. Off stage, Amber was a finalist in the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing, a semi-finalist on Dancing on Ice and the winner of Love Island 2017. She also directs and hosts her own podcast, Call to Stage.

Sarah Goggin's theatre credits include Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre, Helen Walsingham in Half a Sixpence at Kilworth House, Monica Geller in the original UK tour of Friendsical, and Sister Mary Robert in the UK tour of Sister Act.

Maddie Grace Jepson is best known for her online content creation, with a global digital following of over 2.1 million across her platforms, as well as hosting red carpets for major events including the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. On screen, Maddie played the role of Jade in Channel 4's Big Mood, alongside Nicola Coughlan.

The production currently stars Caden Brauch as Marty McFly, Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Maddie Grace Jepson as Lorraine Baines, Orlando Gibbs as George McFly, C.J. Borger as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Alex Runicles as Biff Tannen, Talia Palamathanan as Jennifer Parker, Lee Ormsby as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown and Strickland, Gracie Caine as Linda McFly, Liam McHugh as Dave McFly and Ryan Appiah-Sarpong, Amy Barker, Jed Berry, Billie Bowman, Jabari Braham, Charlotte Coggin, Sia Dauda, Lauren Dawes, Alexander Day, Helen Gulston, Oliver Halford, Thomas Inge, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Adam Margilewski, Anna Murray, Samuel Nicholas, Brian Ó'Muirí, Phoebe Roberts, Issie Wilman and Alexandra Wright.

At select performances Oliver Halford will play the role of Marty McFly. Oliver was discovered as part of the global casting call for the next Marty McFly. This production marks his West End debut.

Back to the Future The Musical is currently in its 5th year in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre, having broken box office records at the venue, and been seen by 2.3 million people. The production will play its final performance on Sunday 12 April 2026. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical is also a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Germany, with a French production to follow, and the first ever UK tour opening later this year. The show has been seen by over 5 million people worldwide so far.

Back to the Future The Musical has tickets available from £19.55, with the overall average ticket price at £56.78. The show is currently booking until Sunday 12 April 2026.



The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music's Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 20 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

In celebration of 2023's Back to the Future Day, Sony Masterworks Broadway released a Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. Available everywhere now, the Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show's major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the of the show, Creating Back to the Future by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

Back to the Future The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.