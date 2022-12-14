Photos: First Look at Character Portraits From WRECKAGE at the Turbine Theatre

All new character photos have been released for Wreckage, which will be heading to London in January 2023.

The award-winning production of Wreckage will open at London's Turbine Theatre on Thursday 5th January 2023 following a successful run at Edinburgh's Summerhall as part of this year's Fringe Festival.

Executive Producer, Rory Davies, said: "I am delighted that Harlow Playhouse will be bringing our production of Wreckage to London! We have had an overwhelming response from our run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and we cannot wait to share this story with so many more people. It means a great deal to us to be bringing this evolved and special production to Turbine Theatre."

Written by Tom Ratcliffe ("polished and compassionate script," the Scotsman) and directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair MBE, Wreckage is a one-act original drama about love and loss.

It tells the beautiful story of Sam, played by Tom Ratcliffe (Velvet, Sket, 5 Guys Chillin') and his fiancé Noel, played by west end star Michael Walters (Steve, The Inheritance, Death of a Salesman).

Together they have a house, a cat, and their entire lives ahead of them. But when a sudden and permanent distance disrupts their relationship, Sam is left to figure out where their story goes from here.



Wreckage is a touching story about continuing bonds and love that only evolves, and never dies.