Photos: Drew Gasparini’s WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE at the Savoy Theatre

Check out new photos of the premiere of WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE at London’s Savoy Theatre. From the musical mind of Drew Gasparini, this new musical delves into what it truly means to walk the paths of life amongst everyone else.

Following a nationwide competition that invited aspiring performers to submit self-tapes in pursuit of a dream, winners Katie Leach and Sally Forster will share the stage for this extraordinary premiere.

With over 1,000 submissions from across the UK, the competition has opened the door for fresh, undiscovered talent to step into the spotlight. Katie Leach will take to the Savoy Theatre stage during the matinee performance, meanwhile Newcastle-based mother and vocal coach Sally Forster will deliver her debut during the evening show.

WE AREN’T KIDS ANYMORE is an introspective new musical which presents 5 distinct perspectives to journey through universal experience of growing up. Full of emotional depth, it examines the dreams we chase, the challenges we face, and the uncharted paths we walk between. This concert performance will showcase Drew Gasparini’s diverse musical style, from pop to rock and country, all while breaking the traditional rules of musical theatre.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan



