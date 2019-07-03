Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Following two highly acclaimed runs at Curve and Menier Chocolate Factory, Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL, is now running in the West End.
Set in 1980s Leicester, this adaptation of the best-selling book is a timeless tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole.
This critically acclaimed production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary, and is directed by Luke Sheppard.
The cast includes Rosemary Ashe as Grandma, Lara Denning as Miss Elf/Doreen Slater, John Hopkins as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Andrew Langtree as George, Amy Ellen Richardson as Pauline, and Ian Talbot OBE as Bert Baxtor. Also in the cast are Holly Ashton and Mathew Craig and a children's cast of 16.
See photographs from the gala opening night below by Piers Allardyce!
Pippa Clearly & Jake Brunger
Curtain Down
Sean Townsend (son of Sue Townsend)
Curtain Down
Pippa Clearly, Lara Denning & Jake Brunger
Pippa Clearly, Luke Shepard (Director) & Jake Brunger
Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbits, Rufus Kampa, Aaron Gelkoff & Michael Hawkins
Molly May, Rebecca Nardin, Matilda Hopkins & Riya Vyas
Lara Denning & Amy Ellen Richardson
Jeremy Paxman
Ian Talbot & Rosemary Ash
Con Iggulden
Caroline Sheen & Michael Jibson
Andrew Langtree
Amy Ellen Richardson