Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End

Jul. 3, 2019  
Following two highly acclaimed runs at Curve and Menier Chocolate Factory, Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL, is now running in the West End.
Set in 1980s Leicester, this adaptation of the best-selling book is a timeless tale of teenage angst, family struggles and unrequited love, told through the eyes of tortured poet and misunderstood intellectual Adrian Mole.
This critically acclaimed production of The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole AGED 13¾ - THE MUSICAL has book and lyrics by Jake Brunger, music and lyrics by Pippa Cleary, and is directed by Luke Sheppard.
The cast includes Rosemary Ashe as Grandma, Lara Denning as Miss Elf/Doreen Slater, John Hopkins as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Andrew Langtree as George, Amy Ellen Richardson as Pauline, and Ian Talbot OBE as Bert Baxtor. Also in the cast are Holly Ashton and Mathew Craig and a children's cast of 16.
See photographs from the gala opening night below by Piers Allardyce!

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Pippa Clearly & Jake Brunger

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Victoria Yeates

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Curtain Down

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Sean Townsend (son of Sue Townsend)

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Pearl Mackie

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Curtain Down

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Pippa Clearly, Lara Denning & Jake Brunger

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Pippa Clearly, Luke Shepard (Director) & Jake Brunger

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Nicholas Antoniou-Tibbits, Rufus Kampa, Aaron Gelkoff & Michael Hawkins

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Molly May, Rebecca Nardin, Matilda Hopkins & Riya Vyas

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Lara Denning & Amy Ellen Richardson

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Lara Denning

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Josephina Gabrielle

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
John Hopkins

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Joe McFadden

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Joe McFadden & Niamh McGrady

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Jeremy Paxman

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Ian Talbot & Rosemary Ash

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Con Iggulden

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Claire Sweeney

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Claire Sweeney & Joe McFadden

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Caroline Sheen

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Caroline Sheen & Michael Jibson

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Brenda Edwards

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Brenda Edwards

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Andrew Langtree

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Amy Ellen Richardson

Photo Flash: THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13Â¾ - THE MUSICAL Opens in the West End
Aaron Renfree

BUY TICKETS NOW AND SAVE



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup