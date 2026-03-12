Celebrate Easter at THE PADDINGTON BEAR EXPERIENCE

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Enjoy an egg-citing seasonal adventure this Spring at ‘The Paddington Bear Experience' at County Hall on London's South Bank with an Easter Special Ticket. Available daily from midday onwards, each Easter Special Ticket includes a charming Easter Basket, Paddington ears, Paddington stickers, a selection of Easter treats including a delicious Paw Biscuit, plus access to a marmalade-fuelled Easter Egg Hunt around Windsor Gardens with seasonal decorations and rewards.

The experience will be dressed in Easter and spring decorations, filling the space with seasonal cheer, colour, and plenty of marmalade-loving magic. A special Paddington-themed Easter egg installation will also be on display in the recreated Paddington Station inside the experience. Children can display their detective skills as they locate hidden toy Easter eggs, armed with their own treasure map and charming Easter basket. Friendly faces, Mrs Bird and Mrs Brown, will delight with Easter treats along the way. Tickets are available at £15 per child in addition to the standard entry ticket. Book in advance or on-site to combine the magic of Paddington's world with unforgettable Easter fun.

Created by The Path Entertainment Group in collaboration with STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY Ltd and Lionsgate, STUDIOCANAL KIDS & FAMILY LTD's agent for experiences, The Paddington BearTM Experience is a unique and fun-filled interactive experience inspired by the nation's favourite bear, spanning more than 26,000 square feet of London's iconic County Hall on the riverside of the Southbank.

Visitors are invited to step into Paddington's world and embark on an exciting immersive adventure through some of the most memorable locations from the Paddington stories. Starting with the hustle and bustle of Paddington Station, guests are greeted by a friendly Station Master and taken on a lively train journey through London's most famous landmarks all the way to the Browns' charming house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

Once inside the famous tree-adorned hallway, the Brown family whisk guests into a whirlwind of multi-sensory activities as they need to help Paddington and his family prepare for a very special occasion – The Marmalade Day Festival!

With numerous themed rooms to explore, interactive games, character interactions, and lots of surprises along the way, the adventure culminates in a very special Windsor Garden Street party where visitors have the chance to enjoy the Marmalade Day festival. A range of food (including Paddington's famous marmalade sandwich!) and beverages are available to all, as well as an opportunity to enjoy fun and games with the Brown family. The Paddington BearTM Experience will capture the hearts of the entire family, no matter the age.