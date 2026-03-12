Disney’s HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Will Extend at Lowry, Salford

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Disney's HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL starring Tobias Turley, Leonor Correia, Caitlin Tipping and Luke Bayer as Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay and Ryan respectively, will extend its run at Lowry, Salford due to phenomenal demand. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic movie, Lowry, Salford, will open the first UK non-replica production on 22 August 2026, and will now run until Saturday 19 September 2026.

Tickets for the extended period will go on sale at 10am Thursday 12 March 2026.

The Lyric Theatre at Lowry will transform into an immersive basketball court, with on-stage seating and an extended stage, bringing audiences into the world of East High. Featuring classic songs such as: Breaking Free, We're All In This Together, Get'cha Head in the Game, Stick to the Status Quo and many more.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL has a book by David Simpatico with music adapted, arranged and produced by Bryan Louiselle and will be co-directed by Hope Mill founders Joseph Houston and William Whelton.

Further casting to be announced.

Tobias Turley is best known for winning ITV's MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream; the televised search for Sky in MAMMA MIA! in the West End. His other credits include Jo: The Little Women Musical in Concert (Royal Festival Hall); Hot Mess (Pleasance & Southwark Playhouse Elephant); White Rose (Marylebone Theatre); Heathers the Musical (The Other Palace) and The Nutcracker (Birmingham Royal Ballet).

Leonor Correia made her professional debut in SIX The Musical in the West End last year as Alternate Jane Seymour/Katherine Howard. High School Musical marks her second professional role.

Caitlin Tipping has previously starred as Jane Seymour in SIX The Musical in the West End, on tour across the UK and on Norwegian Cruise Lines and her other credits include: Titanique (Criterion Theatre); Disney's Frozen the Musical (Theatre Royal Drury Lane/Disney+); Musical Starnights (European Tour) and The Last Five Years (Edinburgh Fringe Festival).

Luke Bayer currently stars as Jack in Titanique in the West End. His previous credits include Chicago (European Tour); Head Over Heels (Hope Mill Theatre); Millennials (The Other Palace); RENT (Hope Mill Theatre); Hair (London Palladium); Fiver (Southwark Playhouse); Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Original West End Cast); Soho Cinders (Charing Cross Theatre); Yank! (Hope Mill Theatre); Gatsby (Southwark Playhouse); Les Misérables 20th Anniversary (West End). In 2023 Luke won the Off-West-End Award for Best Lead Performance in a Musical and was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for his role of Desmond Channing in one-man musical Diva: Live From Hell (Turbine/Kings Head/Underbelly at Edinburgh Fringe). His film & television credits include Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures) and Ackley Bridge (Channel 4).

Based on the hit Disney Channel Original movie, that inspired a generation, HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL had its world premiere production at Stagedoor Manor Summer Theatre Camp in 2006. It then went to The Theatre of Stars in Atlanta, Georgia for its first professional staging before Disney Theatrical Group staged a national tour in 2007. The musical has enjoyed significant success in regional theatres around the world and had its London premiere at the Hammersmith Apollo Theatre in January 2008.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL will be co-directed by Joseph Houston & William Whelton with choreography by Aaron Renfree, set design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Matt Peploe, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Rory Beaton, costume design by Sophia Pardon, musical supervision by Katy Richardson, musical direction by Audra Cramer, casting by Pearson Casting and production management by Ammonite Studios. General management by Chris Harper Productions.