PHOTO: First Look at the All New Queens of SIX in the West End

Amy Di Bartolomeo, Amanda Lindgren, Claudia Kariuki, Dionne Ward-Anderson, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe and Meesha Turner are the new Queens of SIX at the Vaudeville Theatre. Check out an all new photo of them in action below!

They are joined by Paisley Billings, Danielle Rose, and Roxanne Couch as Alternates, Rachel Rawlinson as Swing and Esme Rothero as Swing and Dance Captain.

Electrifying musical 'SIX' by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss has truly become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at Sweet Venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It is now being enjoyed as much as ever in its new West End home, the Vaudeville Theatre. It continues its sold-out UK Tour and has finally opened in New York to stunning reviews at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, and is due to reopen in Australia this December at the Sydney Opera House.

Last week it was announced that to celebrate the global success of its songs with 450 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, 'SIX' is to release its Studio Album on vinyl. A VIP launch event will be held on October 28, 2021 at Banqueting House, on the site of the Palace of Whitehall built by Henry VIII, and will be livestreamed to the global Queendom by TikTok.

'SIX' was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2

Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards, performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent' and has performed annually in front of thousands at West End Live in Trafalgar Square.

'SIX' is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting for 'SIX' is by Pearson Casting. Associate directors- Franny Anne Rafferty and Grace Taylor. Associate Choreographers - Freya Sands and Melody Sinclair Resident Director - Amber Sinclair-Case Resident Choreographer - Nicole Bondzie, Associate Musical Supervisor - Katy Richardson.

