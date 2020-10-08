PANTOLAND AT THE PALLADIUM Featuring Jac Yarrow, Beverly Knight and More to Begin Performances December 12

This Christmas Julian Clary will take audiences on a magical trip to Pantoland at The Palladium!

The home of pantomime will welcome back Palladium panto favourites Paul Zerdin, Nigel Havers and Gary Wilmot as well as the return of some past stars of the Palladium's festive treat Ashley Banjo & Diversity and Charlie Stemp. Making their Palladium Panto debuts will be West End sensations Beverley Knight and Jac Yarrow.

Celebrating the very best of pantomime, with comedy in abundance and big show-stopping numbers, this star-filled extravaganza will play to a socially distanced audience for three weeks only.

If you love pantomime, Pantoland at The Palladium is the place to be this Christmas! Performances are set to run from December 12, 2020-Jan 3, 2021. Bookings begin at 10am Friday, October 9. Learn more here!

