Open Air Theatre Announces Postponement Of ROMEO AND JULIET To 2021

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today announced that, following the extension of London theatre closures and continued government restrictions, their production of Romeo and Juliet - which was to have started rehearsals in May - has been postponed to the corresponding dates in 2021. This follows the theatre's previous postponement of their new musical, 101 Dalmatians, which now opens the 2021 season.

Jimmy Carr's, Terribly Funny, and Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year LIVE have also been rescheduled for the equivalent Sundays in 2021.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is a charity which operates without any public subsidy and so must generate the vast majority of its income from ticket sales. Although this decision has sadly been unavoidable, our thoughts are very much with all those who were due to work on the show with us this summer.

Romeo and Juliet will now run from 26 June 2021 to 24 July 2021, with Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny rescheduled for 11 July 2021 and Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year LIVE on 18 July 2021. The Box Office will contact all ticket holders.

The theatre still intends to re-open this year for Carousel (31 July - 19 September), alongside daytime performances of Dragons and Mythical Beasts (11 August - 6 September).





