National Lottery Players To Get Free Tickets To New Victoria Theatre's Panto This Christmas

Hundreds of National Lottery players will have the chance to go to their local panto for free this Christmas as a thank you for raising £30 million each week for Good Causes across the UK, helping support projects at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

With 1,200 tickets up for grabs, players will have the chance to take their household or support bubble to a once in a lifetime production of Robin Hood at New Victoria Theatre, Woking, helping them enjoy some much-needed magic and festive cheer with their families this Christmas.

Starring Craig Revel Horwood, Matt Slick, Richard Cadell & Sooty and many more, this year's specially created, one-act production will open on Friday 18 December. To take up the offer, National Lottery Players will need to visit the exclusive link and select the performance of their choice. Tickets will be available on a first come first served basis from 4pm on 11 - 18 December 2020 and players will need to present a valid National Lottery product alongside their pantomime tickets when attending the theatre. For full terms and conditions, please click here.

This year, thanks to National Lottery players, up to £800M is being used by charities and organisations affected by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak across the communities, the arts, heritage and sport. This includes up to £400M in funding support from the National Lottery Community Fund which is being used to help groups best placed to support people and communities through the crisis - from helping support food banks to causes that combat loneliness and isolation, support for the elderly and projects that aid health in the community.

Thanks to support from The National Lottery, Woking audiences will once again enjoy the magic and festive cheer the New Victoria Theatre's annual pantomime brings to thousands of theatregoers every Christmas. The initiative between The National Lottery and Qdos Entertainment, which is providing financial support for New Victoria Theatre, Woking and nine other theatres across the country, will allow them to stage this year's socially distanced, live production of Robin Hood and continue the venue's lengthy pantomime history.



Robin Hood will be packed full of comedy routines, audience-safe participation and all the unmissable magic that Woking audiences have come to expect from their annual festive pantomime. The New Victoria Theatre auditorium will be fully-reconfigured to allow for social distancing between audience parties, with staggered entry times and entry checks for all audience members to ensure their safety at all times.

Simon Thomsett, Theatre Director at New Victoria Theatre, Woking said:

"I'm so pleased to announce that we'll be teaming up with The National Lottery, giving their players the opportunity to see Robin Hood at our fabulous theatre for free this Christmas. National Lottery players make a huge contribution and this is a thank you for the £30m they raise each week, helping support projects at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

This past year has been a huge challenge for us and the entire arts industry, and we are incredibly grateful to The National Lottery for their support. Without them, we wouldn't be able to put on this brilliant show and bring festive entertainment back to the people of Woking. We cannot wait to finally be able to bring some joy back into people's lives"