MY NEIGHBOUR TOTORO Reveals New Cast Ahead of West End Anniversary

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New casting has been announced for the stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's My Neighbour Totoro. This March the multi-award winning show also celebrates one year at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End.

Marking her West End debut in a principal role, Helen Chong joins the company to play the role of Satsuki. Continuing their roles in the cast is Victoria Chen as Satsuki's younger sister Mei, Dai Tabuchi as their father Tatsuo, Jacqueline Tate as Granny and Ai Ninomiya as the Singer.

Joining the show's unique Kazego Puppetry Ensemble is Karen Barredo, Melisa Camba, Jeffrey Chekai, Chui Yen, Eero Chen Liu (Principal puppeteer), Natsumi Kuroda (Tsukiko), Yui Minari, Michelle Miners, Gun Suen (Principal puppeteer), Si Rawlinson (Movement Captain), Sango Tajima (Miss Hara/Principal puppeteer) and Bai Zhijin. Continuing in their roles are Rachel Clare Chan, Phyllis Ho, Victor Itang, Gabriel S. Janoras, Kumiko Mendl (Nurse Emiko), Steven Nguyen (Kanta), Richard P. Peralta and Jamie Zubairi. The swings include Ronnie Lee, Wenhsin Lee, Amber Lin and Sera Maehara.

The production's producer from Nippon TV, Kenichi Yoda, who is also a board member of Studio Ghibli said, "We are truly delighted to be celebrating the first anniversary at London's Gillian Lynne Theatre. It is our great honour that this intimate story of a small family continues to reach so many audience members. We are deeply grateful to Joe Hisaishi for conceiving and guiding this project. Echoing the words of Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki — who holds the London production especially close to his heart and said, “When people think of London, I hope they will remember Totoro” — we remain committed to sharing this story with audiences."

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC Co-Artistic Directors said, "It's wonderful to see My Neighbour Totoro continuing to enchant audiences at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. Its flawless staging and masterful craft allow the audience to rediscover the wonder of childhood and the enduring power of hope and community.

We're so excited to welcome our new cast and congratulate the entire company on reaching this milestone in the West End."

Director of My Neighbour Totoro, Phelim McDermott: "I am thrilled to welcome the new cast of My Neighbour Totoro to our home at the Gillian Lynne theatre. After a year of the show growing and evolving in the West End, it feels incredibly exciting — and very moving — to begin this next chapter with our new company members. It's been a real joy to spend time with them and to witness the imagination, care and openness they bring to our Totoro world. Every new ensemble brings new energy to the piece in subtle and beautiful ways, and I'm certain audiences are going to feel the renewed energy and spirit they bring. The show is in wonderful hands, and it will continue to be something truly special.”

Adapted by Tom Morton-Smith (Oppenheimer) from Hayao Miyazaki's celebrated 1988 animated feature film, the production is directed by Improbable Co-Founder, Phelim McDermott. Winner of six Olivier Awards and five WhatsOnStage Awards, My Neighbour Totoro broke the Barbican's Box Office record for most tickets sold in a single day in April 2022, ahead of its global premiere in October 2022. Following both critical and audience acclaim, the production returned to the Barbican Centre for a strictly limited run in Autumn 2023. The production closed at the Barbican Centre in March 2024, and opened at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in March 2025.

My Neighbour Totoro features production design by Tom Pye, puppetry design and direction by Basil Twist, costume design by Kimie Nakano, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, and movement by You-Ri Yamanaka. The production features music from Joe Hisaishi's iconic score in a new orchestration by Will Stuart, performed live with sound design by Tony Gayle. Video design is by Finn Ross and Andrea Scott, the Dramaturg is Pippa Hill, Casting Director is Hannah Miller CDG and Sound Effects & Soundscape Designer is Nicola T Chang.

Artwork for the stage adaptation of My Neighbour Totoro includes a hand drawn title by Toshio Suzuki, Producer for Studio Ghibli, who was involved in the planning and production of the original animated film.

Satsuki and Mei's mother has taken ill. In order to be closer to her while she recovers in a rural convalescent hospital, their father moves the two sisters from their home in a city to the countryside. And though the countryside is beautiful and the people friendly, it's hard not to be scared when the wind rustles the trees at night. As the sisters explore their new surroundings, young Mei encounters magical creatures and the ancient protector of the forest she calls "Totoro" – and they are to be the girls' neighbours.

Although Satsuki doesn't believe her little sister at first, they are soon both swept up in exciting adventures with their new neighbours – transported to a long-forgotten realm of spirits, sprites, and natural wonder.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett